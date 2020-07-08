Get Daily Email
Hypomanic: Something Had to Break

Must scale back.

Hypomanic
Irritable
On verge of tears
Over-stimulated
Over-scheduled
Too many demands
Too many changes
Too soon
Must scale back
Spoke to psychologist
Contacted psychiatrist
In bed
Resting
Now

 

 

Previously Published on kittomalley.com

About Kitt O'Malley

Kitt O’Malley is an author, licensed therapist, and mental health advocate who lives with bipolar disorder. In O'Malley's memoir, "Balancing Act - Writing Through a Bipolar Life," she recounts her struggle with bipolar disorder, the two decades it took to receive a proper diagnosis, and how her journey gave her purpose. O’Malley balances living with bipolar disorder with her work as a mental health advocate and caretaker of her son and parents.

