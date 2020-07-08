Hypomanic: Something Had to Break

Hypomanic
Irritable
On verge of tears
Over-stimulated
Over-scheduled
Too many demands
Too many changes
Too soon
Must scale back
Spoke to psychologist
Contacted psychiatrist
In bed
Resting
Now
—
Previously Published on kittomalley.com
—
—
Previously Published on kittomalley.com
—
Kitt O’Malley is an author, licensed therapist, and mental health advocate who lives with bipolar disorder. In O'Malley's memoir, "Balancing Act - Writing Through a Bipolar Life," she recounts her struggle with bipolar disorder, the two decades it took to receive a proper diagnosis, and how her journey gave her purpose. O’Malley balances living with bipolar disorder with her work as a mental health advocate and caretaker of her son and parents.
.