I Am Not Sure Whether She Loved Me or Not

It’s been quite some time I discovered that my wife was in a secret relationship.

It was more painful because at that time I was dealing with my father’s terminal disease.

Jump cut to today.

We are still together. Our baby boy is grown up to an intelligent 9 years old kid.

But still, inside me something is paining sometime.

There is a doubt that she may not be in love with me.

…

Today, I would really like to open up and share what makes me feel she still have emotion left for me.

And I will also share why I doubt, may be she is not in love with me.

May be I am reading too much between the lines. May be I am doubting too much.

May be the past history of her adultery made me question many things which I would not doubt if everything was fine.

…

Why I think she loves me ?

If I ask for anything, generally she tries to provide that.

She does not love cooking and I am more of the cooking guy.

But if I ask for a particular breakfast, she tries to make it in early morning.

I love some specific cookies and cake. She often try to pick that up when coming back from office.

When I feel sick, she tries to comfort me and do not want me to bother about any household stuff. I have dust allergies and chronic upper respiratory track issues. So, many times I get little sick during the year.

I am generally an early riser but if I am sleeping in odd hour, she does not disturb me and help me with adequate rest.

She loves travelling with me in short trips. She always gets excited if I am planning for a family vacation.

She respects my extended family members. Having a very cordial relationship with my sister and most cousins. They visited sometime in the year and she takes good care of them.

She does not take any financial decision, investment decision alone. And always involve me in taking care of her investment. She always wants to discuss with me.

In last one year our sex life is much better than past many years.

But I feel that attributes to some important changes that I intentionally made.

…

Still I feel sometime that she does not in love with me.

Why ?

She never said a “Sorry” to me in true sense.

I personally feel she did a huge mistake by breaking the trust in our relationship.

But in reality, she never came back to me directly saying “I am sorry.” I do agree as part of different discussion she mentioned that it is her fault and she feels bad.

But she never come back saying “I am truly sorry.”

The other important thing is, if I was in her position, I would do everything possible to win her back. But somewhere I feel she lacks that extra mile to win back my trust.

She is not up to the mark !

…

I wanted to give her a chance and till today we are sticking together. But I am not sure whether this lady is in true love with me!!

—

