I’ve lived a little, loved a little.
I got some kind of perspective of love. Different than yours, that’s obvious.
But I am not ready always to let lies to manifest in my life.
Lying in wait is going to lie heavy on me. If you’re gonna lie to me, I will lie to myself too.
Tell a lie big enough and I will believe it too.
* * *
My lies are better
Lies I tell myself are better than the lies you tell me.
I believe lies when I feel too vulnerable to allow the truth to come out. I believe my lies. I prefer my lies.
Lying is second nature to you. Not to me. When I feel terribly betrayed I like to convince myself of a lie a little bit longer.
I know that there are more layers underneath. More layers of pain. And that I can not escape. So, I use lies just like an anesthetic to my good judgment …just for a little while.
Delaying the pain of reality will not make the truth go away. I know. I want to buy just a little more time.
But being sober too soon means that I need to make up my mind. And face the truth. And this hurts more than the lie does.
* * *
Learning to trust no one but me is painful. I know the truth and I trust myself that I will be ok.
Should I have the truth or the treaty? I don’t know.
Now I mistake the truth with common sense. I always forget that common sense is not that common anymore.
But believing the lies a little longer buys me time. Time to cope with pain. Time to regroup. Time to return to whom I needed to trust in the first place, myself.
—
—
***
—
