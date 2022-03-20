I Broke My Writing Streak

I was so close.
Close to a month ago I gave myself a challenge: write 30 articles in 30 days. And since then, I have been consistently producing an article a day for 25 days. I remembered missing a day once but managed to produce two articles to make up for the missing article.
However, for the last 4 days, I have yet to publish any articles, and my 30-day challenge officially ended.
What Caused the 4-Days Writing Drought?
Exams.
After all, my life now is not just about writing. There are exams, external activities, and social life too. My recent mid-terms examinations stressed me out, perhaps a bit too much. Even though I had the time to write, I would spend all the additional time preparing for the mid-term examination instead. I can’t seem to properly differentiate my student life from my own life. Hence, I was unable to produce articles for the last 4 days.
I will finish my 30th Article!
Regardless, I refuse to believe that the challenge is over. Yes, it has been 30 days but I want to complete my 30th article before sharing my findings. This is because I already have a couple of articles left that I want to publish and I like to end the experiment properly by releasing the last few articles before consolidating my findings. I think the last few articles will help me to solidify some of my hypotheses.
It has been an interesting 30 days so far and I noted down many interesting findings that I am excited to share after my 30th article.
The findings will include:
- Followers Growth
- View / Read Count Growth
- Finding my niche (topics that do well)
- Challenges along the way
- Income for the last 30 days
- Do I recommend this Challenge?
- What’s Next
I have learned a lot from the last 30 days and hope to share with you all my findings soon!
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: Jan Kahánek on Unsplash