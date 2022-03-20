Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I Broke My Writing Streak

I Broke My Writing Streak

It is not easy to write daily.

by Leave a Comment

 

I was so close.

Close to a month ago I gave myself a challenge: write 30 articles in 30 days. And since then, I have been consistently producing an article a day for 25 days. I remembered missing a day once but managed to produce two articles to make up for the missing article.

However, for the last 4 days, I have yet to publish any articles, and my 30-day challenge officially ended.

What Caused the 4-Days Writing Drought?

Exams.

After all, my life now is not just about writing. There are exams, external activities, and social life too. My recent mid-terms examinations stressed me out, perhaps a bit too much. Even though I had the time to write, I would spend all the additional time preparing for the mid-term examination instead. I can’t seem to properly differentiate my student life from my own life. Hence, I was unable to produce articles for the last 4 days.

I will finish my 30th Article!

Regardless, I refuse to believe that the challenge is over. Yes, it has been 30 days but I want to complete my 30th article before sharing my findings. This is because I already have a couple of articles left that I want to publish and I like to end the experiment properly by releasing the last few articles before consolidating my findings. I think the last few articles will help me to solidify some of my hypotheses.

It has been an interesting 30 days so far and I noted down many interesting findings that I am excited to share after my 30th article.

The findings will include:

  • Followers Growth
  • View / Read Count Growth
  • Finding my niche (topics that do well)
  • Challenges along the way
  • Income for the last 30 days
  • Do I recommend this Challenge?
  • What’s Next

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I have learned a lot from the last 30 days and hope to share with you all my findings soon!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Rui Yi Gan

bilingual 🌏

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x