I Could Have a Seizure at Any Time and Here’s Why I’m Now Okay With That

But then came my seizure in 2019. It’s weird because, given my earlier diagnosis of epilepsy, it made sense, but the seizure still came out of nowhere and surprised the heck out of me! It made me start to rethink my relationship with epilepsy and, more specifically, start to identify more as someone who struggles with epilepsy.

Just like anyone with a chronic disability, in the months that followed, my epilepsy started to impact various parts of my life and I started to make some much-needed changes. I started taking an increased dose of medication. I stopped drinking alcohol (I haven’t had a drink in almost two years!). I started to make sure that I get enough sleep every night. I started wearing a MedicAlert bracelet whenever I go out.

When you have a chronic disability like epilepsy, you also have to accept the constant vigilance of everyone around you. Basically, people start treating you like a child. Every two minutes, my fiancée, my parents or my brother would check in on me asking how I’m doing. When my parents call me and I don’t pick up, they assume the worst and insist that I call them back. “No, mom, I didn’t have a seizure!”

Having a disability is also a very individualized experience. What I mean is, no two experiences even with the same disability are the same. My experiences with epilepsy are vastly different from other people’s experiences with epilepsy. For instance, in 2020, I joined a peer support group for people who have epilepsy and I met someone else with epilepsy who has multiple seizures a day. But me? I’ve only had two seizures, six years apart, in my entire life. Hell, sometimes, I feel like I’m an outsider, even within the epilepsy community.

Then there’s the combination of epilepsy and anxiety. Because one of the scariest parts of having epilepsy is not knowing if you’ll have a seizure. Those damn “what if?” thoughts again. What if I have a seizure? Where will it happen? At the park? In the middle of an airport? And if there’s anything that people with anxiety love, it’s uncertainty.

This was also a concern for my parents when I moved out of my apartment with my friend (the one with whom I co-parented Morrissey) and found a place of my own. You see, this was the first time I was living on my own. So naturally, my parents were concerned. What if I have a seizure and no one is there? Ultimately, my need for independence outweighed the risk of a seizure and my parents admitted defeat.

However, the concern about having another seizure remains. It’s there, and I can have a seizure anywhere and at any time. But when you have a chronic disability like epilepsy, it’s about knowing the risks and taking the steps needed to reduce those risks. I haven’t had a seizure since my park seizure in 2019 and hopefully, it stays that way.