Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I Once Broke the Limerick Form

I Once Broke the Limerick Form

Ask me if I care 😎

by Leave a Comment

The keenly perceptive

 called me out on this one:

The First — and Perhaps Only — Limerick About the #Slap Heard ‘Round the World

The Fresh Prince leaves some FRESH PRINTS

The meter doesn’t conform to the limerick form … I know. Or, to quote

“No no no — does not follow the Limerick scanning system.”

She then went on to comment further by including a limerick. A FAR better one than mine (frag — yes, I know).

If you’re sufficiently curious, hop on over to the link above and find LP’s comment and her better limerick. It’s worth the effort.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But …

Now I’m suddenly a fan of the broken limerick form and intend to use and abuse it in the future.

If your curiosity isn’t now fatally fractured, here’s the formal definition of limerick:

Definition of limerick

: a light or humorous verse form of five chiefly anapestic verses of which lines 1, 2, and 5 are of three feet and lines 3 and 4 are of two feet with a rhyme scheme of aabba

The broken limerick just adds a few feet or inches as the case may be, and accommodates lots of writerly sloth. So, it’s perfect for me.

Besides I have no idea what “anapestic” means. Although I may have met Ana Pestic’s sister at a wild party in Cabo.

I’m also unclear on the whole “feet” thing.

Plus I loath ABBA’s music, even when the band’s name is misspelled.

And I can’t be bothered to look up any of that shit.

If that’s how you roll too, have at it. Pen a broken limerick or two for Doctor Funny if you’re feeling it. Or, torture your other favorite humor pub(s) with your bent offerings.

Happy writing.

I once broke the limerick form
For me, that’s becoming the norm
I really don’t care
Or wear underwear
Don’t need it to stay safe and warm

LP — how’d I do?

Previously Published on Medium

Photo by Rosie Kerr on Unsplash

About Michael Burg

Write | Learn | Roam | Adventure | Create | Think | Laugh | Connect | Top Writer - Humor & Satire on Medium | “Doctor Funny” founder on Medium | ex ER Doc | [email protected]

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x