The First — and Perhaps Only — Limerick About the #Slap Heard ‘Round the World The Fresh Prince leaves some FRESH PRINTS The meter doesn’t conform to the limerick form … I know. Or, to quote

“No no no — does not follow the Limerick scanning system.”

She then went on to comment further by including a limerick. A FAR better one than mine (frag — yes, I know).

If you’re sufficiently curious, hop on over to the link above and find LP’s comment and her better limerick. It’s worth the effort.

But …

Now I’m suddenly a fan of the broken limerick form and intend to use and abuse it in the future.

If your curiosity isn’t now fatally fractured, here’s the formal definition of limerick:

: a light or humorous verse form of five chiefly anapestic verses of which lines 1, 2, and 5 are of three feet and lines 3 and 4 are of two feet with a rhyme scheme of aabba

The broken limerick just adds a few feet or inches as the case may be, and accommodates lots of writerly sloth. So, it’s perfect for me.

Besides I have no idea what “anapestic” means. Although I may have met Ana Pestic’s sister at a wild party in Cabo.

I’m also unclear on the whole “feet” thing.

Plus I loath ABBA’s music, even when the band’s name is misspelled.

And I can’t be bothered to look up any of that shit.

If that’s how you roll too, have at it. Pen a broken limerick or two for Doctor Funny if you’re feeling it. Or, torture your other favorite humor pub(s) with your bent offerings.

Happy writing.

I once broke the limerick form

For me, that’s becoming the norm

I really don’t care

Or wear underwear

Don’t need it to stay safe and warm

LP — how’d I do?

—

—

