The keenly perceptive
called me out on this one:
The First — and Perhaps Only — Limerick About the #Slap Heard ‘Round the World
The Fresh Prince leaves some FRESH PRINTS
The meter doesn’t conform to the limerick form … I know. Or, to quote
“No no no — does not follow the Limerick scanning system.”
She then went on to comment further by including a limerick. A FAR better one than mine (frag — yes, I know).
If you’re sufficiently curious, hop on over to the link above and find LP’s comment and her better limerick. It’s worth the effort.
But …
Now I’m suddenly a fan of the broken limerick form and intend to use and abuse it in the future.
If your curiosity isn’t now fatally fractured, here’s the formal definition of limerick:
Definition of limerick
: a light or humorous verse form of five chiefly anapestic verses of which lines 1, 2, and 5 are of three feet and lines 3 and 4 are of two feet with a rhyme scheme of aabba
The broken limerick just adds a few feet or inches as the case may be, and accommodates lots of writerly sloth. So, it’s perfect for me.
Besides I have no idea what “anapestic” means. Although I may have met Ana Pestic’s sister at a wild party in Cabo.
I’m also unclear on the whole “feet” thing.
Plus I loath ABBA’s music, even when the band’s name is misspelled.
And I can’t be bothered to look up any of that shit.
If that’s how you roll too, have at it. Pen a broken limerick or two for Doctor Funny if you’re feeling it. Or, torture your other favorite humor pub(s) with your bent offerings.
Happy writing.
I once broke the limerick form
For me, that’s becoming the norm
I really don’t care
Or wear underwear
Don’t need it to stay safe and warm
LP — how’d I do?
—
