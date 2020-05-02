Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / I Tried Jogging Without Glasses and It Changed Everything

I Tried Jogging Without Glasses and It Changed Everything

Running blind through the COVID-19 pandemic.

by Leave a Comment

Jogging without glasses is similar to how we are all handing the COVID19 pandemic. Our lives are moving forward towards a blurry, ill-defined, and obscure future.

We are all running towards our nebulous, out-of-focus post-COVID-19 life.

We can plan for the future, but we can not control it. We have a choice to wallow in misery or embrace the uncertainty. We can live in the moment. Our future may be blurry and ambiguous, but we can choose to be mindful celebrating each moment with our families right now.

Previously Published on medium

Shutterstock

About Dr. Jeff Livingston

Dr. Jeff Livingston: Obgyn, Father, Entrepreneur. Writing about Women’s Health, Parenting, and Self-improvement. CEO of @Macarthurmc

