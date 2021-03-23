Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Love, Sex Etc. Live Call Recording: Identity and Sexualities

Love, Sex Etc. Live Call Recording: Identity and Sexualities

Have a listen to our weekly live call with our community all about relationships. Join us next time! We talk every Monday.

by Leave a Comment

Every Monday we talk about Relationships, Sex & Love, Etc. on a LIVE call with our community at The Good Men Project. We call them ConvoCasts — they are like Podcasts but you are in them! This is the recording of the call from Monday, March 15, 2021, all about identity and sexualities. We discuss a full range of ways people describe themselves when it comes to gender, identities and relationships. We talk about how people define themselves, and how others can become allies for letting people become their authentic selves. We tackle tough topics, because we want to figure out a way to create a more inclusive culture and a better world for everyone.

We’d love to have you join us for the next call.

Love, Sex, Etc.
Host: Kat Starr
Every Monday 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
OR – join by computer! https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242

Sign up for email reminders here:
https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/love-sex-relationships-sig-sign-up/

Want to help us build a more inclusive world? Support us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/goodmenproject

