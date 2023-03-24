If a Man Behaves in These Five Ways, You Should Break Up

Sometimes it feels like finding a partner is like opening a blind box.

Before you open it, you expect to pick the best one, but after spending time together, there are always mixed feelings.

Many times, it takes time for a guy’s personality, lifestyle, values, and other issues to be revealed.

At this point, some problems can be slowly resolved, but some problems cannot be tolerated once they appear.

…

Not caring about your affairs

Some men may say “I love you”, but their actions speak louder than words.

Every time you go on a date or chat with him, he’s always focused on his phone. Even when you’re having a meal together, he’s still staring at his phone screen, with no interest in what you’re saying.

He forgets what you told him just a few days ago and doesn’t seem to care about the things that matter to you.

He’s always talking about himself, but shows no interest in your life and quickly gets bored when you try to share something with him.

You should know that if a man truly cares about you, he will take every aspect of your life seriously.

However, if he doesn’t have you in his heart, he won’t bother to involve himself in any of your affairs, because he thinks it has nothing to do with him and he can ignore it.

Not caring about your body

I saw a bizarre news story online recently. It said that a girl had been with her boyfriend for two years and had aborted five times.

Considering the time frame, she was getting unexpectedly pregnant every four to five months.

Leaving aside how much damage this could cause to the girl’s body, the fact that they didn’t even consider giving her body time to recover in such a short time interval is shocking.

This only shows that the guy only cares about his own pleasure and treats the girl as nothing but a tool to satisfy his physical needs. He clearly doesn’t love her.

A man who loves you will cherish you and take care of you in every possible way. He wants you to have a healthy body and stay healthy until you grow old.

On the other hand, a man who doesn’t love you will naturally not care about your body because all he wants is present and won’t bother to think about your future.

Flirting with other women

Some men are in a relationship with you, but at the same time, they have ambiguous relationships with other women around them.

Their friend list on the phone is always full of beautiful girls.

When one girl asks him out for dinner today, he agrees eagerly. Tomorrow, another girl needs his help fixing something, and he drops everything to help her.

He ignores your moments on Twitter but likes other women’s posts. He doesn’t have time to chat with you but always says “good morning” and “good night” to others.

Your messages are left unanswered while other women’s messages get an instant reply. In his world, as long as the woman is willing, there is nothing he wouldn’t do.

The so-called “ordinary friends” are just objects of his flirtation. Even if you are right in front of him, he only sees the vast sea of stars. So why bother trying to be someone small for such a person?

Mommy’s boy without his own opinion

The scariest thing about being with a man is not that your opinions are always at odds, but that your opinions with him and his mother are always at odds.

In the minds of these men, they basically have no thoughts of their own, and they often say, “My mom says…”.

Whether it’s dating, marriage, or living in society, they always say “My mom says” and treat their mother’s words as the only truth, even though they are in their twenties or thirties.

Men with no opinions and who only listen to their mother’s advice should be avoided by girls as soon as possible.

Even if your current love life has no major conflicts or waves, the real “mother-in-law conflicts” after marriage are waiting for you.

Lack of self-control and using violence against you

During my counseling experience, I encountered a case like this:

At the beginning of their relationship, the man was extremely gentle and considerate, to the point where the woman felt like she had found true love.

However, as they spent more time together and went through more experiences, she began to feel that this man was very “terrifying”.

Because when they had conflicts, the man would become like a different person, always losing control and becoming violent, smashing things and hurting himself.

Eventually, he even started verbally abusing and physically assaulting her. She wanted to leave him more than once, but every time, facing the man’s heartfelt pleas and apologies, she softened her heart again.

In the final incident, during an argument, the man picked up a knife and stabbed her six times, and she was sent to the hospital due to excessive blood loss.

That was when she truly gave up on him. Here, I really want to solemnly advise everyone: if you encounter such a man, please distance yourself from him as soon as possible!

Don’t let your “motherly heart” overwhelm you! For violent and abusive men, the best choice is to let go as soon as possible and not harbor any illusions.

Even if the other person really changes, the time, physical, and emotional costs of this process may not be something you can bear.

—

***

