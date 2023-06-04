If a Woman Does THIS, Stop Texting Her

Every single man of a certain age has had these doubts.

“Is this going anywhere?”

“Does she actually like me?”

“When should I ask her out?”

In this digital dating era, these doubts are drawn out. Most courtships are completed over texts. And that often means long waits for responses.

Oftentimes, men contemplate giving up during these waiting periods. Or maybe they should chase harder?

It’s a crossroad that most men have faced.

So, allow me to help you out with some advice…

…

If a woman does this, she’s not that into you

You probably don’t want to hear this…

But the truth hurts sometimes.

If a woman leaves you on read, she’s not that into you. No amount of further texting is likely to change that.

Plenty of dating coaches will suggest ‘revival texts’ to bring conversations back from the dead. Something like “divorcing me already?” or “are you always this talkative?”

Perhaps you’ve used a line like this and a woman has responded with a lame-ass excuse.

“Wow sorry, I just saw this.”

“Sorry, I’ve just been really busy.”

“Oh god, I’m such a bad texter.”

And you might think your witty revival text saved the romance…

But please know that she’s never a “bad texter” for the right guy, nor does she miss his messages.

If you have to send a revival text, you’re not the right guy for her.

Data-driven dating blogger Pancake Mouse conducted experiments on reinitiating ‘dead leads’. In his latest test, he re-engaged 50 women who had left him on read. While a third of them responded, all but one ghosted before agreeing to a date. And that one ended up flaking.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I haven’t run the numbers myself — but this is similar to my experience with revival texts. I can only think of one date that I’ve landed this way.

A revival text might reignite a text conversation, but it doesn’t fix the underlying problem of her not being that into you.

…

Why double-texting HURTS you

You might think it’s harmless to send a revival text.

But think about it from a woman’s perspective…

She ignored your message and now you’ve sent her another one. Just like all the other simps in her DMs.

It robs you of your time and focus.

It reinforces the idea that you have to chase women.

It boosts her ego further.

And it actually hurts her impression of you…

Luckily, I can recommend a more effective way to turn things around with these women.

This strategy is more effective than double-texting

Whether I’m meeting women in the real world or online, my first goal is to swap social media details.

This allows her to play voyeur on my awesome life. She can learn more about my attractive qualities without me investing more time into her. This is the only way her opinion of me can grow while we’re apart.

Now, even if she ignores my text, she’s likely to spot me enjoying an awesome travel adventure without her.

Maybe I’m even hanging out with a woman who’s cuter than her…

Whenever I do either of these things, I’ll make a quick post to my Instagram stories.

And if the stories are cool enough, a ton of women will respond. Because these stories help their impression of me.

Now I can reply to them from a position of leverage.

I’ve dated women years after meeting them this way.

…

Maybe you’re feeling some resistance…

This strategy involves a bit of work.

You’ll have to actually build a life that beautiful women want to be part of.

And that’s why most men make excuses not to do it.

They’d rather try a dating coach’s ‘revival text’ and hope it magically makes a woman attracted to them.

Maybe that’s a good idea if you haven’t moved your conversation away from the dating app yet…

But the truth is: quick fixes rarely get you what you want.

Especially not in dating.

If you want women to stop ignoring your texts, the ultimate solution is to become that guy worth texting back.

…

If you’re the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman’s attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your confident masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women. You can learn more by clicking here or watching the video below.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Segun Osunyomi on Unsplash