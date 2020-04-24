Imagine the Best

There is a big test, interview, event or something like that in your future. What do you do?

For most of us, if we are honest, there’s at least a little bit of us that freak out. Without any energy, images of what could go wrong flash up in our brains.

Pictures of us flash of being late, not being prepared, and things not going well. Our breathing might become short and we might shake.

Sure we might also be excited, however for most of us, there’s a lot of doubt. For many, this doubt replays a few times and it’s like we “fail” at the event many times before it even happens.

All of this is normal human behavior and you aren’t doing anything wrong.

That said, let me suggest an alternative to try, for 7 days straight. Put it in your calendar in your phone for first thing in the morning, 10 minutes.

Your job is to imagine some upcoming event (ideally a couple weeks out) that you have — and imagine it going amazing. You are happy, doing a great job at whatever it is, and having fun. Picture what it looks like, hear what it sounds like, feel how it is.

If the doubt sneaks in during this 10 minutes, tell it thank you for wanting to protect you, and right now you are going to imagine something else. Stay with the visual for 10 minutes.

If you miss a day, it’s okay — just get back to it the next day… and maybe do this twice.

Over this week, like the image above, you’ll be growing a shadow superhero “cape” that will come with you to help remind you of the image of success. There’s actual brain science at work here, that helps create a different alternative for you, and reduces your stress and heart rate in the present.

After a week, comment below about how this went for you. Did it change anything? Any surprises come up?

Be kind to others and yourself. Life is short and precious.

Previously published on medium

—

Photo credit: shutterstock