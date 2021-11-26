Internal Validation, Owning All of You

Drew Linsalata from The Anxious Truth and I were sitting around testing out his Podcast gear. In the testing, we got into a conversation about part of the recovery process. There were a few gems that came out in the discussion, so I decided to put it out as its own episode.

We talk about when your Subconscious telling you that you’re done mood-altering. When you no longer have the energy to cover up and hide. When you are sick and tired of wearing the mask of the false self to be accepted by yourself and others, it’s time to do the work of uncovering, experiencing, facing, accepting and owning the part of you that have been cut off so that you no longer have to hide who you are, not fear your own feelings and to stop being a walking reaction to protect the parts of us we don’t want to be seen.

Visit Drew at

The Anxious Truth: https://theanxioustruth.com

Previously Published on joeryan.com

