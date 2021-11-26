Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Internal Validation, Owning All of You

Internal Validation, Owning All of You

It's Not You, It's Your Trauma Podcast with Joe Ryan

by

Drew Linsalata from The Anxious Truth and I were sitting around testing out his Podcast gear. In the testing, we got into a conversation about part of the recovery process. There were a few gems that came out in the discussion, so I decided to put it out as its own episode.

We talk about when your Subconscious telling you that you’re done mood-altering. When you no longer have the energy to cover up and hide. When you are sick and tired of wearing the mask of the false self to be accepted by yourself and others, it’s time to do the work of uncovering, experiencing, facing, accepting and owning the part of you that have been cut off so that you no longer have to hide who you are, not fear your own feelings and to stop being a walking reaction to protect the parts of us we don’t want to be seen.

Visit Drew at
The Anxious Truth: https://theanxioustruth.com

 

***

Talk to you soon.

Previously Published on joeryan.com

Shutterstock

 

About Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan has been on a lifelong journey of overcoming trauma, shame, and the demons that plague him from his childhood. He has turned his mission outward, helping other people to conquer their traumatic pasts. Through his podcast ‘It’s Not You; It’s Your Trauma’ and one on one coaching.

Joe is paving the way for people to heal. He is baring his soul publicly to extend a hand to people who might feel stuck or frozen in their healing journeys. There are coaches out there who strive to do the same, but what sets Joe apart is that his voice embodies such compassion and warmth; when you hear it, it permits you to feel whatever you need to feel to progress on your emotional journey.

