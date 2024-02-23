International Student Policy Illustrates University Bias

By Sarah Watts-Rynard

When Minister Miller stood up to announce a new cap on international students last week, exemptions were made for Master’s and PhD students because “these are the highly skilled people Canada needs.”

Graduates of short-term graduate programs were offered three-year post-graduate work permits, so long as credentials were earned at one of Canada’s universities. To hear the Minister explain it, the exemptions are designed to address labour market needs.

Has Canada’s business community found itself suddenly short of doctoral candidates and MBAs? Given that job vacancy rates in the federal government’s own analyses suggest otherwise, this policy lacks good evidence.

Instead, labour market demand data suggest shortages of advanced technical professions like cybersecurity experts, frontline healthcare workers like nurses and skilled tradespeople who are needed to address the housing crisis. By and large, these professionals graduate from one of Canada’s polytechnics or colleges.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This kind of biased policy thinking is surprisingly common in a country proud to point out it has one of the highest post-secondary attainment levels in the OECD. This statistic relies heavily on polytechnic and college results, a system that contributed more than 282,000 work-ready graduates to the labour market in 2021.

Far from being a second-tier educational pathway, a third of those pursuing a credential at one of Canada’s polytechnics have a previous degree, diploma or credential. They come to polytechnics – often after graduating from university – because the training on offer boasts exceptionally high engagement with employers.

Industry partners inform program design and ensure it remains relevant by participating on advisory committees. Instructors are drawn from industry itself, with certified tradespeople in the classroom with apprentices.

It is increasingly common to see work-integrated learning opportunities offered in every program, to every student, ensuring learners are building a professional network alongside pragmatic workplace skills. Because hands-on training requires access to up-to-date equipment, tools and systems, the business community are regular donors and frequent contributors to programs generating the graduates they hope to hire.

Further, business and non-profit partners come to polytechnics and colleges to engage in applied research activity – an exceptionally broad range of innovation supports that include prototype development, process improvement and field testing. Tens of thousands of students are actively engaged in projects every year, building an innovation-enabled talent pipeline as they work to address real-world challenges. Yet, federal investments in academic research of this kind amount to less than five per cent of the total.

These indicators would seem to suggest Canada’s post-secondary sector is achieving its mission, delivering highly skilled graduates the labour market needs at every level, in every sector.

So, it’s infuriating to hear a federal official suggest that colleges are rooms over massage parlours offering bogus credentials to uninformed international students. Certainly, there are bad actors who have taken advantage of lax immigration policy to undermine ‘brand Canada.’

These players should not be confused with the welcoming community hubs that support students both foreign and domestic with academic counselling, career and placement services, health and mental health care, and cultural activities, to name a few. There’s not nearly enough space above a massage parlour to train paramedics, police officers and automotive technicians.

The growth in Canada’s international student population can be attributed to several factors, very few of which lie at the feet of public institutions. While provinces have reduced educational operating grants and kept domestic tuition low, training providers have sought alternative sources of revenue often at the urging of their provincial leaders.

Canada’s immigration policy allowed for unmitigated growth in international student visas, a problem not created by institutions so much as one they recognized and acted upon.

International students destined for polytechnics, many of whom have advanced degrees from their home countries, aspire to immigrate to Canada. An international education offers an attractive pathway, particularly when the training is focused and job-relevant.

While federal officials often themselves emerge from the university system, it is contingent on our leaders and bureaucrats to ensure policies are not biased toward one academic pathway over another. Nobody can argue with evidence-informed policymaking. Let that be the guide.

***

About Sarah Watts-Rynard

Sarah Watts-Rynard is CEO of Polytechnics Canada, a national association of the country’s leading polytechnic institutions.

—

This post was previously published on Quoimedia.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock