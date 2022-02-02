Intimacy Means Being Raw and Real

An intimate relationship involves physical or emotional connection. When you’re intimate with someone, the two of you feel close to one another. We often hear about intimacy as a sexual relationship, but it’s not always the case. You can have an intimate connection (or closeness) with a good friend or family member. Some people love to be close to others and thrive on intimate personal relationships. Other individuals struggle to let people know them. It can feel unsafe to get close to others. It could be because of past hurt or fear of rejection. However, the emotional risk could pay off when you take a leap and let another person know you. Here’s why intimacy matters and the benefits of being close to others.

Emotional intimacy

Emotional intimacy occurs in interpersonal relationships when two people feel deeply connected to one another. When you’re emotionally intimate with someone, you trust them. You can tell them your real feelings. You can express what you think because you know that the person will love and accept you for who you are. Emotional intimacy involves being honest with one another. You can’t be intimate with someone unless you are being truthful about who you are and what you feel inside. When you are in an emotionally intimate relationship, the communication is open. You are able to speak your mind with one another. The communication is open and transparent. In an emotionally intimate relationship, both people feel heard and understood.

Physical intimacy

Physical intimacy is about being physically close with another person. It could mean holding each other’s hands, cuddling, or making out in a romantic relationship. Hugs are also a form of physical intimacy. This kind of closeness does not necessarily have to be sexual. You could be physically intimate with a friend by hugging them or embracing them. Physical intimacy shows another person that you care about them. It’s a form of connection that expresses affection similar to emotional intimacy. Another example of physical intimacy is prolonged eye contact. When you are sitting across from a friend or loved one, and you hold their gaze, you can feel close to them. Physical intimacy enhances the bond between two people.

Sexual intimacy

Sexual intimacy is a type of closeness that many are familiar with when we think of being “intimate.” It occurs when people connect through sexual activities. Sexual intimacy happens in romantic relationships or flings. When people are sexually intimate with one another, they feel connected. They’re sharing an experience that bonds them. When you’re sexually intimate with a partner, you holistically appreciate that person. It is a specific means to connect with someone that doesn’t involve long talks or mental effort. Sexual intimacy is instinctual, and it involves two people communicating through their bodies.

Intimacy combats loneliness

When you share yourself with others and reveal the real you, you’re likely going to feel less alone. Loneliness is a terrible feeling. You’re yearning for someone to connect with, a person who gets you and makes you feel connected. If you give of yourself and let someone else know you, loneliness will decrease. You may be surprised by how intimacy makes you feel. You might feel as if you’re a part of something bigger than yourself.

Positive mental health and intimacy

Your mental health can improve when you have healthy intimate relationships (whether they are emotional or sexual in nature or both),. You share yourself with others, and you feel more connected and understood. Being intimate with other human beings allows you to step outside yourself and feel a part of something greater. If you struggle to foster intimate relationships, it can also impact your mental health.

Intimacy issues

Some people struggle with intimacy issues. Perhaps they’re afraid to show themselves to others because they’re worried about being abandoned. Their fear of abandonment is so scary that they distance themselves from others and don’t get close. Ultimately, this is not a fulfilling existence. You may end up feeling lonely when you shut people out. If you have issues with intimacy for whatever reason, you can always talk about it with a licensed mental health professional.

Working on intimacy issues in therapy

You can talk to a mental health professional about your issues with intimacy. Maybe you want intimate relationships but can’t seem to achieve them. Perhaps you would like to be close to others, but people are pushing you away. You may crave closeness with others, but you keep them at a distance because of rejection. Regardless of the mental health issues, you have surrounding intimacy, it can help to discuss them with a therapist to get clarity. You deserve to have positive interpersonal relationships, and intimacy in these connections will go deep in the bond.

