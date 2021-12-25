Is Dating Your Friend Worth It?

Asking if dating a friend is worth it can be the most difficult question of all. One of the main reasons for this is that there are many more factors to consider than just what you want.

And, even though your friends may seem like they would understand your situation better than anyone else, they might not have had quite as similar of an experience in relationships as you have.

Even when you do manage to find someone who feels similarly about the issue, there’s always the possibility that one or both sides will change their minds later on down the line.

So how do you know if dating a friend is worth it? Read on to learn how to figure out whether or not this type of relationship could work for you.

“It’s nice to have a crush on someone. It feels like you’re alive, you know?” — Scarlett Johansson

. . .

Part I: The Benefits & Risks

1. The Benefits of Dating Your Friend

The first step to answering whether or not it’s worth dating your friend is assessing the benefits of this type of relationship.

These can include having someone who understands you on a deep level, feeling comfortable sharing personal stories with each other, and knowing that there are only good things in store for the future because they’re already part of your life.

On one hand, having someone who understands you on a deep level can be incredibly beneficial. You may feel more comfortable sharing personal stories with them and know that they won’t judge you for anything.

In fact, they might even be able to offer valuable insight or advice based on their own experience.

Plus, if you’re already friends with this person, then there’s a good chance that the relationship will have a solid foundation. This can make things less complicated and more stable in the long run. And who doesn’t want that?

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, before you jump right into this option without thinking about all of its consequences, it’s important to remember that even though these types of relationships have worked out well for some people, others had experienced hurt feelings and awkwardness when their friendships ended.

And no matter how confident you feel at any given moment, there’s always the chance that things could go south if the romance doesn’t work out.

2. The Risks of Dating Your Friend

On the other hand, there are also several potential drawbacks to consider before making a decision about dating your friend. One of the biggest issues is that things can get complicated if the relationship doesn’t work out.

Not only could you end up feeling hurt and betrayed, but you’ll also have to face your friend afterward. This might be more difficult than if you had simply broken up with a stranger.

Another issue to think about is whether or not either of you will be able to handle things if one person wants more out of the relationship than the other does. If one person is looking for something casual while the other desires something more serious, it’s likely that this type of arrangement won’t last long.

And finally, it’s worth considering how your friends and family will react if they find out about the relationship. They might not be as supportive as you hope they will be.

. . .

Part II: Time To Make The Decision

Now that you know the pros and cons of dating your friend, it’s time to make a decision. If you decide that this is something you want to do, there are some things you can do to make sure the transition goes as smoothly as possible.

First, talk to your friend about how you’re feeling and what your expectations are for the relationship. This will help avoid any misunderstandings down the road.

Second, take things slow. There’s no need to rush into anything and risk ruining the friendship.

Finally, be honest with each other about how you’re feeling throughout the entire process. This will help ensure that both of you stay on the same page.

Consider consulting with a relationship expert to make things even easier before making your final decision.

An experienced professional can help you navigate your way through all of the ups and downs that come with this type of arrangement. As every situation is different in dating, it’s important to get individualized advice for your unique case.

. . .

Part III: The Aftermath

How to avoid ruining the friendship

Here are a few tips for how to make sure things don’t go too far and ruin the friendship.

First, be honest with each other from the beginning about what you want out of the relationship. This way, there won’t be any surprises down the road, and you’ll be less likely to hurt each other’s feelings.

Second, set some boundaries early on and stick to them. If either of you starts feeling like things are getting too serious, talk about it and decide if continuing the relationship is still worth it.

And finally, remember that just because this type of relationship has worked out for others doesn’t mean it will work out for you as well.

If things start to feel like they’re going too far, it’s okay to call an end to the romance and focus on what made you such great friends in the first place.

What if they don’t want to date me back? What then?

If you’ve decided to ask a friend if they want to date one another and the answer is no, there’s still hope for things not being weird.

First of all, remember that it wasn’t meant to be. You can’t force someone into liking you just because both of you have been on some dates together before!

Second of all, keep in mind why your friendship works so well in the first place. The chances are good that the two of you share many common interests and values beyond dating each other anyway.

And thirdly? Take this opportunity as a chance to get out there again and find someone new who might actually want what you’re looking for after all.

“When you fall for someone’s personality, everything about them becomes beautiful.” — Unknown

. . .

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, dating a friend can have both benefits and drawbacks. It’s important to weigh all of the pros and cons before making a decision in order to make sure that this is the right choice for you.

If you do decide to go ahead with it, remember to take things slow in order to avoid any awkwardness or hurt feelings down the road.

So, is dating your friend worth it? It depends on your specific situation! If you think the pros outweigh the cons, then it might be time to take the plunge.

But if you’re not quite sure, it might be better to wait and see how things play out. After all, friends are a valuable company in life — so why risk losing one by getting involved in a romantic relationship?

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

