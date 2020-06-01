Is Online Couple Counseling Effective?

When it comes to couple’s therapy, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Every person in a relationship has their own problems to deal with, and sometimes, you need a little extra help to resolve conflict or rebuild trust. That’s why you should turn to couple’s therapy for help.

However, you may not be able to visit a counselor in-person. Maybe it’s because of your schedule or the fact you have no free time. If you’re reading this post during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may not be able to, or not want to, talk to a therapist in-person. That’s where online therapy comes in. For many people who can’t see a therapist face-to-face, they may try online therapy. If you’re skeptical about online therapy, here’s why you should give it a go.

First, Let’s Talk About Online Counseling and Therapy

Online therapy has been around in some capacity since the dawn of the Internet, but in the past few years, it’s started to see an increase in popularity. This is due to the fact that we’re more connected than ever, and the stigma towards getting help is a little less lifted.

With that said, online therapy is still relatively new, and many people are skeptical. Remote therapy has existed long before the Internet; for example, therapy through phones has always been a thing. But many people believe that something is lost when you can’t be in the same office.

However, studies have shown that it can be just as effective.

How It’s Effective

Here are some ways that online couples therapy can be effective.

Discreet

Traditional therapy is quite discreet. Unless you’re a danger to yourself or another person, everything you tell your therapist doesn’t leave the office. However, there are still privacy concerns. For example, if the two of you go into therapy together, especially in a smaller town, you may worry about someone you know seeing the two of you go in.

With online therapy, it’s done within the privacy of your own home or whatever surroundings you choose. With text-based therapy, it can be even more discreet. Online therapy apps will encrypt all your messages so it’s as private as it can be.

Help at Your Own Schedule

With online therapy, you and your partner can get help on your own schedule. When you’re someone who is busy or has a different schedule, it can be a challenge to get the two of you together, but online therapy makes it easier.

You Feel More Like Yourselves

One interesting part of therapy is the fact that you’re usually at your home, so you may end up feeling more like yourselves when you talk to the therapist. When you first meet your counselor or therapist, there is sometimes an awkward air surrounding the two of you. It can be hard to reveal your true personality, at least for a few sessions.

Being at home, you and your partner may be able to open up much better than you would if you were in an office.

Online Counseling Has More Resources and Communities

What makes online counseling so intriguing is the fact that it has various resources. For example, articles about common relationship conflicts and how to resolve them. Some websites may have free forums where you can connect to other people who are having serious issues. This can help the two of you get some help for basic issues, and perhaps you may not have to pay anything at all.

The Counselor is Licensed

Some people are still wary about getting advice on the Internet, and who could blame them? There’s a lot of misinformation and a lot of people who claim they are experts but are anything but. However, online counseling and therapy resources tend to use the best people for the job, and they are licensed.

This means the counselor has spent years getting their degree and their title, so you know that you have someone who is experienced and who can help you.

It’s Easy to Switch Between Individual and Group

With online couple counseling, you may be someone who wants to switch between individual and group therapy depending on the context. For instance, you may be someone who wants to tell the therapist something that you don’t feel comfortable telling your partner, at least not yet. It’s quite easy to switch between individual and group therapy, and everything you tell your partner individually won’t be brought up if you don’t wish.

You Can Pay Based On How Much You Need

Online therapy, while a majority of it isn’t covered by insurance, is quite affordable. You know what you’re paying for every week, and that amount is billed monthly. Best of all, you can pay more or less based on how much you need. Some couples may need only one video session a month and can use text chat in the meanwhile. Others may pay a bit more for a video session. You can also adjust your plan quite easily as well.

The Advice is The Same

Just like an in-person therapist, an online therapist can help you by giving you assignments, teaching you cognitive behavioral therapy, and adjusting the advice as the therapy progresses. Quite often, online counselors and therapists work in-person as well, meaning that online therapy can be just as effective.

Don’t Be Afraid to Seek Help

If you and your partner love each other, but there are some problems in your relationship, don’t throw your relationship away. Instead, go seek help from a therapist. There is no shame in doing so; a lot of people in relationships talk to a therapist at least once.

Leaving your problems untreated can cause various issues, and no one wants that. Instead, seek help and you can have a relationship that flourishes for a long time. Also, remember that online therapy is a worthy substitute if you can’t talk to a therapist in-person. Good luck with your relationship!

