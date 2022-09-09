Is Your Relationship Getting Boring?

It is not unusual to feel monotonous in your interactions with your partner. The solution lies in changing the setting(in the offline world) and topics (in the online world), not the partner.

Change the Setting

Rather than hanging out at the same places, try a new spot. For example, go for a walk by the side of a river, plan a picnic, take a cooking class, sign up for a rock climbing session, plan an impromptu trip, and ask your friends to plan a trip for you that you know nothing about; the list is endless.

Try this: Companies that plan mystery vacations.

The idea is to change the physical setting of your interactions. Make it more fun and adventurous (works like magic!).

Change the Topics

Find new things to talk about. For example, quiz each other and ask them about their childhood, best memories, values, etc.

Refer to the book Eight dates by John Gottman and go on those dates. It is one of the best ways to add some spice to your conversations, get to know each other more, and deepen your relationship.

So many apps provide exciting games and quizzes that you two can do together. I have not tried them, so can’t specifically suggest the great ones, but a quick google search will provide you with a list about the same.

Try this: Apps for Couples

Change the Routine

Instead of watching movies after returning from the office daily, go out. Do something different from your usual routine. Surprise your partner. Pick a hobby that you both would like to try and incorporate into your routine.

Go crazy. Start a project, write a book, write a song for each other, etc. You can be as creative as you want.

The idea is to explore activities that you have not tried before. Think about an activity that both of you feel you would never enjoy and go for it. You will never know until you try.

Create some Distance

Distance creates longing. Plan a trip with your friends that does not include your partner, go on a solo trip, and pick up hobbies and projects that you have always wanted to pursue.

This distance will serve two purposes:

reignite the desire to see each other and be together

have newer experiences to talk about with your partner

Try this: Surprise Me! Trips

