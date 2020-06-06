It Might Be the Right Time to Let These Go

Where are you now? If you were quarantining yourself apart from your partner, it’s the right time to think about how your relationship was going. We already knew the feelings caused by romantic love can be so strong, they can convince people to stay in relationships that are unhealthy, unfulfilling, and ultimately unhappy — whether they realize it or not.

Every person has different “requirements” that need to be met in a relationship, these needs can be emotional, like wanting quality time with your partner, or functional, like requiring them to competently manage their time or taking care of the house if you both living under the same roof.

When you feel your partner isn’t fulfilling a requirement, it’s important to communicate that. If your partner isn’t willing to try harder to fulfill that need, it’s probably time to move on. Because you don’t need to waste your time with someone so doesn’t want to fulfill each other needs, and you could be taking that time to find someone who will give you what you need.

Let us imagine, If you get promoted at work or something happens to your family, who is the first person you want to tell? the answer to those questions should be your partner if you are in a fulfilling, healthy relationship with your partner and if it’s not it may be a sign that you’re not getting the support you need from your partner, definitely somethings not right. Because if either you or your partner is seeking emotional or physical fulfillment from people outside of your relationship, it’s probably time to end the relationship.

Open lines of communication are essential to lasting, healthy partnerships. Because hiding your true feelings about how your partner is treating you likely prolongs the unfulfilling relationship, rather than saves it.

Sometimes we are more likely to stay in relationships that we’ve already invested time and effort in, a prior investment leads to a continuous investment, even when the decision doesn’t make us happy. But simply investing more time in a relationship with someone you (doesn’t) love won’t fix the problems.

Because if both partners aren’t willing to work to fulfill the other’s needs, the relationship probably isn’t worth more time. No matter how many times we’ve been together and working on the relationship and unsuccessfully trying to meet each other’s needs, the difficult decision to break up is likely the best decision.

Still, it’s never easy to walk away from someone you love — even when the relationship isn’t working. But we should listen to the logical part of our brain.

You can freely decide what makes you happy during this quarantine. And if you are just realized your relationship screwed you up instead of makes you satisfied, just let go. It will be easier for you today to breaking up with your partner because it’s hard to see each other at the time. Sometimes we always failed ourselves to let go of someone we used to love because when we are in love, we were driven off of the drug, the endorphins.

I used to trapped in a toxic, unhealthy even abusive relationship for almost 2 years and it causes me mental issues. And I slashing to confront my ex-boyfriend about our problem and told him I wanted to end of us. I’m glad to know if you are happy with your partner, but if you are not, just let it go.

