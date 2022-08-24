It Takes Courage to Have an Authentic Relationship

I have this belief that ALL…

Yes ALL people who are in an intimate relationship with another need to go through the inquiry and inner work as well and relating work that those who have successful open relationships do.

I believe that no matter how you label your relationship, that you should explore authentic relating for what it really means.

Most monogamous couples “think” they know each other.

“Think” they love each other unconditionally.

“Think” they are best friends and trust each other.

“Think” they are doing it right and will have success.

Most people who decide to open up their relationships choose to do so at a low period in their primary relationship and “think” that opening up will fix something.

“Think” that you can just overnight shift gears and that this thing called inner work and couples work to set agreements, learn each other and communicate are not needed.

That you can go zero to 100 overnight so to speak.

Both cases are detrimental to the relationship.

And it’s because the number one issue in relationships is communication.

And I am sure you may be among the many who believes that you communicate well with your partner.

You may think that you got this fully taken care of, but I ask you, is this true?

98% of couples that I have worked with over the last 15+ years come in telling me that they are good if not great communicators, that their partner is their bestie and they can tell them anything.

But not three sessions into coaching and the truth is discovered.

They suck at communication.

Because they keep it at a surface level.

There is no depth in relating.

And if they touch on depth,

it causes confrontation,

triggers old wounds and fears,

and both parties end up dancing in their ego’s and speaking from their pain bodies instead of their heart centers.

So they avoid it.

They shut their truth down,

they tell their partners a softer version or nothing at all,

and they hide the best they can from themselves for as long as they can as to not rock the perfect picture of a loving connected relationship that they are wanting to paint.

When the hard fact is that they have challenges.

It takes courage to speak up in a relationship.

It takes courage to be real in a relationship.

It takes courage to listen without trying to change, control or freak out about what might be being shared in a relationship.

It takes courage to remain stable inside yourself when living authentically with another.

And it takes courage to be raw and real with yourself so you can do all the above.

But f-ck is it worth it, just like you are worth it and so is your relationship.

You see, if you are among the many who are not operating at this level of authentic relationship but desire open communication, unconditional love, acceptance, honesty and truth in the relationship and from your partner, then how is it ever going to be possible if you live hiding from yourself and basing your feelings and actions in fear of losing your partner?

If you are making your partner responsible for your happiness and worthiness then how can they ever just be themselves and state their truth to you?

If you are holding expectations as to what they need to do, how they need to act then how can they share their truth with you about anything that may pose a difficult conversation? And how is this unconditional love?

If you define yourself based on your relationship, which simply means you are not strong in WHO YOU ARE, then how can you be truthful with another?

To be authentic, truthful and honest with another you first must KNOW YOURSELF and be strong at your core so you are not rocked by another.

Remember that humans are fickle.

We ebb and flow, we all are live waves in our feelings, emotions, thoughts and that we get caught in our wounds as well as our desires.

In authentic relating we understand that there is your business, there is my business, and there is God’s business, and that we each are ONLY RESPONSIBLE for one of those.

Anything else is sticking our noses where they are not needed.

The most unconditional loving person is the person who knows themselves, loves themselves first, and can embrace their shadow self as well as their glorious light.

They know their worth and it is not dependent on any outside source.

This is a person who can love deeply and unconditionally.

This is a person who can truly be honest and real.

This is a person who is self-empowered and therefore has the ability to allow for their partner to grow, to speak, to change.

As it is so intended. relationships need to evolve over time.

This means that both parties need to do the same.

Expecting ourselves, our partners or the relationship to remain the same, causes stagnation to our individual growth and the evolution of our love and relationships.

This is the coward’s path.

And it typically results in two things:

*Unhappiness

*Relationship Failure

It takes courage to relate authentically.

It takes courage to relate in unconditional love.

It takes courage to catch our control issues in a relationship.

It takes courage to see our fear based actions, feelings and thoughts for what they are… fear of our own inadequacies, fear of our worthiness and lack of value, the lack of personal acceptance cast onto our partner, and fear of abandonment.

But when we stand in courage and face our truth, love ourselves through our fears, we open the gates to deep, penetrative love and acceptance with our partner.

And THIS….

THIS is what we all crave and desire.

You are worthy of this beauty.

You are worthy of this sort of love.

Offer it to yourself and your partner today, by starting with seeing YOURSELF authentically and leaning into those difficult conversations.

Reach out to me if you want information on how to go about just this and more.

Learn authentic relating no matter your relationship title to create an evolved loving relationship that fits your soul’s path now.

And As Always,

Stop Existing & Start Living

“Coaching for Grown A*s Believers”

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock