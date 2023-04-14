I’ve Been Wrong about Instant Desire: It’s Not an Obligation in Order to Have a Great Relationship

In popular culture, there is often an expectation that love should be a lightning bolt that strikes two people the moment they meet, igniting an instant burning desire that leads to a perfect relationship. However, this idea is more a product of Hollywood romance movies than reality.

In reality, instant burning desire is not an obligation for a great relationship. Relationships are complex, and the factors that make them successful go beyond just physical attraction. While attraction is certainly important, it is not the only thing that makes a relationship work.

A great relationship requires more than just attraction; it requires compatibility, shared values, and mutual respect. These factors take time to develop, and they are often revealed over the course of a relationship, rather than in the first few moments of meeting someone.

In fact, relationships that start with an instant burning desire can often fizzle out just as quickly. When two people are solely focused on physical attraction, they may overlook the other important factors that make a relationship work. Without these factors, the initial passion can quickly fade, leaving both people feeling unfulfilled and disappointed.

It is also important to note that instant burning desire can be misleading. Physical attraction can cloud our judgment and make us overlook potential red flags or incompatibilities. This can lead to unhealthy or toxic relationships.

Instead of focusing solely on physical attraction, it is important to take the time to get to know someone and build a connection based on shared values, interests, and goals. This approach may take longer, but it is more likely to result in a lasting and fulfilling relationship.

In conclusion, instant burning desire is not an obligation for a great relationship. While attraction is certainly important, it is just one factor in a complex web of factors that make a relationship successful. By taking the time to get to know someone and build a connection based on shared values and mutual respect, we increase our chances of finding a lasting and fulfilling relationship.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Kenzie Kraft on Unsplash