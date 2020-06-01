Jahman Hill – ‘Cash Me Ousside’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Jahman Hill, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06

When the white girl says, “Cash me ousside, how bout dat?”

00:13

What she’s trying to say is, “Catch me outside. How about that?”

00:19

She’s trying to say is if you have problem with me,

00:22

we can proceed to exiting this facility under the premise

00:24

that once we have proceeded to the open air,

00:26

the rules, will no longer be the same.

00:28

In fact, it is highly probable to surmise that beyond these four walls,

00:33

outside to be exact, the rules no longer exist.

00:37

Allowing for us to engage in activities of which I can best describe as knucking

00:41

if you are in fact bucking, after taking all of this into consideration,

00:47

how much you’d be disposed to my proposition.

00:51

When a white girl says, “Cash me ousside. How about dat,”

00:54

she’s dropping hard consonants in order to sound harder,

00:58

to sound tougher.

00:59

She’s creating a caricature of black identity,

01:01

built on negative stereotypes,

01:02

and in her whiteness is reinforcing my blackness when she says,

01:06

“Cash me ousside, how about dat,”

01:08

what she means is her whiteness is fragile, her whiteness is fragile,

01:12

her whiteness is just as fragile as my masculinity.

01:16

What I mean is, I can relate.

01:20

I too have requested conference in an outdoor location,

01:24

followed by an inquiry of their thoughts on my proposal

01:27

in order to prove my manhood.

01:30

I too have lashed out in fear of being broken,

01:32

in fear of being seen as less than a man to them white boys.

01:35

Y’all, I know what it’s like to be the bully,

01:37

to mistake violence for a safe space,

01:39

to try and turn my body into Tom Brady,

01:42

my target into Randy Moss and make football out of these hands.

01:45

The funny thing is, I’ve only been in like two fights

01:51

both of which I lost.

01:53

In fact, if one more to “cash me ousside,”

01:57

I will recommend that we reconvene at an indoor location at a later date,

02:02

under the supervision of some administrative

02:05

or authoritative figure.

02:07

Basically, these hands ain’t as powerful as this mouth.

02:11

And I thought I could build a castle out of dropped hard consonants in shards

02:16

from my mother’s glass ceilings projecting the man

02:18

that I thought I was supposed to be but I was wrong.

02:24

So, when the white girl says, “Cash me ousside, how about dat,”

02:29

I get it. I can relate.

02:33

See, we were both reflections of our societal shortcomings,

02:38

too scared of shattering ourselves.

02:42

How about that?

02:46

(audience cheering and applauding)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video