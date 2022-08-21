Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Jealousy Can Be Destructive in an Intimate Relationship

Jealousy Can Be Destructive in an Intimate Relationship

Jealousy is a natural emotion that stems from wanting to protect someone you care about.

by Leave a Comment

Jealousy is a natural emotion that stems from wanting to protect someone you care about. However, jealousy can also be destructive if it’s not controlled and managed properly. The best way to avoid jealousy in an intimate relationship is to talk about your feelings and concerns openly with your partner. Being able to discuss your feelings will help you recognize when something isn’t right and take steps to address the issue before it becomes a problem.

Jealousy can be a very difficult emotion to deal with in intimate relationships. In order to maintain a healthy relationship, it is important to learn how to handle jealousy. Jealousy is an emotion that can cause people to feel insecure and worried that their partner will cheat on them. It can also cause them to lash out at their partner or make them feel lonely and isolated. A way to keep this powerful emotion under control is to talk about your feelings with your partner or someone close to them. This will allow them to understand your perspective and help them find solutions for dealing with jealousy issues in the future. Another way involves talking with friends and family members who may have experience dealing with similar issues within their own lives. They might be able to give advice or suggestions on how best to handle these situations.

Jealousy can lead to anger and resentment, which are also damaging emotions. Then there’s also the fact that jealousy often leads to hurt feelings and misunderstandings between partners — even if they aren’t aware of it happening at the time. If you notice that things are starting to feel tense or strained in your relationship because of jealousy, then it might be time to talk with your partner about it. The best way to do this is by asking questions like: “What do you think triggers my jealousy?” “Do I ever hurt or upset you when we fight?” “How do we keep our fights from escalating into bigger problems?” Jealousy is a very common emotion. It can cause partners to feel insecure and paranoid, which can drive them apart. In fact, jealousy is one of the most common reasons people end up in divorce court. Jealousy can be a powerful emotion, but it is important to remember that it is not always a bad thing. In fact, jealousy can be an important part of romantic relationships. There is something called ‘Permissible Jealousy.’ This is when the man and woman are protective of one another and their family. However, it does not lead them to act irrationally nor does it cause anger and resentment. It is controlled with conversations, and if need be, actions are done with wisdom and foresight.

In this case, when you feel jealous, it means that you are concerned about the relationship and want to make sure that your partner is happy and safe. In essence, jealousy is a common emotion in relationships. It can be a positive or negative factor depending on the context. For example, jealousy can be good for romantic relationships when it motivates partners to support each other’s dreams and goals. However, jealousy can also be destructive to intimate relationships when it causes partners to focus on external factors instead of each other. It is important for partners to understand that jealousy is normal, healthy, and part of the human experience. It can even help us feel close to our partners by making us feel that we are in their inner circle. However, if the feeling becomes too strong and interferes with the quality of your relationship, then it may become destructive and needs to be managed.

 

This post was previously published on LOUISMORRISCOACHING.COM.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

guest

