The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Jetson Style Luggage

Jetson Style Luggage

When we’re born we arrive without any luggage.

When we’re born we arrive without any luggage. No backpacks, fanny packs, briefcases—not even a small coin purse. But by the time we draw our last breath, many of us have acquired a large set of luggage filled with stuff!—much of it debilitating. The strain from lugging it around is enough to break our emotional backs.

Have you heard about the “futuristic” type of luggage that’s powered by a Bluetooth remote-control? Hop! The Following Suitcase does just that. Simply aim your smartphone at it and it’ll follow wherever you go on caterpillar-like treads.

My preference is to “travel light — travel fast.” Carefully examining the contents of our baggage and offloading what doesn’t serve us well makes for a lighter life — creating space for even more gratitude, health, peace of mind, and joy.

Is your baggage following you?

© Laurie Buchanan

Find me on Twitter @TuesWithLaurie
Find me on Facebook

Previously published on tuesdayswithlaurie

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

