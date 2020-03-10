Jetson Style Luggage

When we’re born we arrive without any luggage. No backpacks, fanny packs, briefcases—not even a small coin purse. But by the time we draw our last breath, many of us have acquired a large set of luggage filled with stuff!—much of it debilitating. The strain from lugging it around is enough to break our emotional backs.

Have you heard about the “futuristic” type of luggage that’s powered by a Bluetooth remote-control? Hop! The Following Suitcase does just that. Simply aim your smartphone at it and it’ll follow wherever you go on caterpillar-like treads.

My preference is to “travel light — travel fast.” Carefully examining the contents of our baggage and offloading what doesn’t serve us well makes for a lighter life — creating space for even more gratitude, health, peace of mind, and joy.

Is your baggage following you?

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan