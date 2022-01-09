Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Coming Back Together [Video]

Coming Back Together [Video]

The kids have gone away

by

 

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

.

.

Packing lunches for kids with dietary restrictions and lets say, “refined palettes” makes things pretty interesting over here 😂 Shout Out to @Target for keeping us stacked with all the snacks and tools we need in the kitchen to make lunch time

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
[Music]
00:15
yes i’m trying to do my best yes i’m
00:17
just a bag of bones trying to shake up
00:18
by the flesh when you see me never
00:20
stress when you see me see me see me you
00:22
say hello hello
00:24
[Music]
00:27
this video is sponsored by target
00:30
the kids are growing up fast and it
00:32
seems like every year there’s a leap
00:34
toward new things you
00:36
are going to be starting junior
00:38
kindergarten
00:39
[Music]
00:45
the kids are becoming more responsible
00:47
and they’re even starting to go to
00:49
school outside of the home with new
00:51
school comes new uniforms that we got
00:53
from target of course
00:54
and everybody’s been taking it pretty
00:55
cool except for this guy see uzi is used
00:59
to the gang all being together
01:01
now that the kids have gone away to
01:03
school
01:04
he’s having a hard time adjusting this
01:06
video i posted on tick tock got 53
01:08
million views all right this is hands
01:10
down the most emotional baby i’ve ever
01:12
seen in my life
01:14
his brother and sister just left for
01:15
school and this is his honest reaction
01:17
he’s not just upset he’s upset thing and
01:20
in the effort to make him feel more
01:22
involved i attempted to make him a part
01:24
of the process for getting the kids out
01:26
for school in hopes that he would be a
01:28
little bit more welcoming to his new
01:30
lifestyle
01:31
[Music]
01:45
target has everything we need it’s
01:47
quality that the kids love their good
01:49
and gather brand is a staple in our home
01:52
but we also have some new favorites the
01:55
ninja foodie smart xl six in one indoor
01:58
grill cooks meats to perfection the boys
02:00
love sandwiches for lunch and that’s
02:02
exactly what we made them
02:04
but this time we toasted them lightly
02:06
and the ninja 40 10 and 1 xl pro
02:08
airfryer oven
02:10
i’m gonna be using this for a long time
02:13
comment below and let us know what
02:15
things you’d like to see us make as a
02:16
family this holiday season i’m sure
02:18
these two items will be making a
02:20
comeback for thanksgiving and christmas
02:22
[Music]
02:42
uh can you help me please
02:45
[Music]
02:53
okay i just got to put these sandwiches
02:55
in here this right here is a sandwich
02:57
for your brother okay can you put the
02:59
sandwich in this bag oh okay you hold
03:01
the bag
03:02
hold the bag for me
03:04
and i’ll put the sandwich in hold it
03:06
open okay
03:09
[Music]
03:10
i’ll do it thank you
03:13
that’s one and hold that side okay
03:16
yeah
03:21
see that little piece of bacon
03:23
you gonna take it
03:31
[Music]
03:35
yeah so making sure everyone feels cared
03:36
for um
03:38
looks like a lot oozy to be a part of
03:40
like making lunch right um
03:42
the other day the kids went to school
03:44
and uzi was very upset that he was left
03:46
out and
03:49
he was pretty sad you know he cried he
03:51
got upset but
03:52
the cool thing is he can be a part of
03:53
like helping make lunch you know um and
03:56
that means that he’s a part of the
03:57
process and helping the kids get out of
03:59
school too
04:00
uh so
04:01
yeah man like
04:04
i think you know
04:07
we can get really guilty right as
04:08
parents and just trying to make sure
04:10
we’re doing the best that we can
04:14
but i just think there’s something
04:15
valuable about
04:16
knowing that you’re not gonna always get
04:18
it right you know um but you’re always
04:20
trying you know and i think sometimes
04:22
the attempt is just important as the
04:24
intention you know
04:26
um and we’re not always gonna get it
04:28
right you know but
04:30
everybody is valuable in the home and as
04:32
long as they’re feeling careful i think
04:33
we’re hitting the mark
04:36
like
04:38
i believe like families foundation you
04:40
know what i’m saying making sure
04:41
everyone feels cared for is you know
04:43
super important because you know
04:45
sometimes kids feel left out you know
04:47
when
04:48
theo and uriah and i are going off to
04:50
school he vets back to work i am back to
04:53
work
04:54
uzi is sometimes can feel left out
04:57
sometimes the knife feels left out
04:58
because our schoolwork isn’t as
04:59
demanding um
05:01
but you know we try to make sure they
05:03
feel a part of the family in whatever
05:06
role they are
05:07
it is very hard and difficult sometimes
05:10
because as a parent i think you’re
05:12
always thinking that you can be doing
05:13
better but you’re not necessarily
05:15
patting yourself on the back on the
05:16
things that you’re doing well and um the
05:18
truth is
05:20
chances are you’re killing it you know
05:21
and so it’s important to have grace with
05:23
yourself um
05:25
and even so like knowing that like yeah
05:28
i’m caring for the family and everyone
05:29
is feeling cared for but i’m also caring
05:31
for myself you know so that means you
05:33
know taking the time that you need and
05:34
taking a break when you need it um and
05:37
be getting stuff like this done
05:38
uh you know is super important and super
05:41
helpful for everybody

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

