Jordan Bailey – Survivor’s Guilt [Video]

If you or someone you know is in crisis or having suicidal thoughts please reach out. You are not alone. Here are some resources.

Jordan Bailey, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

I always find myself in fits of survivor’s guilt.

So just for this poem:

Asante, you are still alive. You enjoy living.

Suicide doesn’t call you by your name.

and every year we meet up in the same neighborhoods

we used to skip school in

and talk about how everything is so different now.

But, Asante, everything is so different now.

I feel my corpse reminding me how easy dying is.

I know the feeling of all of your deferred dreams

Lately, I can only allow myself 60 seconds of survivor’s guilt,

and I don’t love this borrowed time as much as I used to.

But my hourglass feels like it got somebody else’s sand in it.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

