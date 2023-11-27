Get Daily Email
Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable People? Watch This

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

 

The Pitfalls of Choosing Unavailable Partners: A Deeper Look

When meeting someone with qualities that draw us in, especially chemistry, we quickly attach value, often overlooking red flags for a long-term relationship.

Miss Ruby shared a pattern of choosing unavailable partners and struggling to leave them. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this common behavior.

Scarcity Mindset:

The scarcity mindset, stemming from fear of loneliness or past failures, leads us to value unavailable partners, ignoring their unsuitability for a long-term commitment.

Sometimes, our desire for companionship overshadows other crucial aspects of a healthy relationship. It’s essential to prioritize self-worth, nourishment, and personal growth.

Fear and Vulnerability:

Choosing an unavailable partner can be a defense mechanism against vulnerability and fear of rejection. By not fully investing, we shield ourselves from potential emotional pain.

Discussion arises about the term “emotionally unavailable.” It generally refers to someone unwilling or unready to commit and provide what a relationship demands.

Self-Esteem’s Role:

Self-esteem plays a pivotal role. Pursuing those who reject us may stem from a deep-seated belief that our worth is validated only when we conquer the unattainable.

The intensity of chasing someone unavailable can be addictive, providing a rush and euphoria. However, stable relationships lack this constant excitement, requiring a shift in values.

The Glamorization of Love:

Media often glorifies love stories with obstacles, contributing to a perception that acquiring love is a conquest. This mindset may attract emotionally unavailable individuals.

In concluding, understanding the dynamics of choosing unavailable partners involves addressing scarcity mindset, misplaced priorities, and the addictive nature of intense pursuits. Developing a healthy sense of self-worth and redefining the value of love can pave the way for fulfilling relationships.

Thank you for watching!

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

