Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable People? Watch This

The Pitfalls of Choosing Unavailable Partners: A Deeper Look

When meeting someone with qualities that draw us in, especially chemistry, we quickly attach value, often overlooking red flags for a long-term relationship.

Miss Ruby shared a pattern of choosing unavailable partners and struggling to leave them. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this common behavior.

Scarcity Mindset:

The scarcity mindset, stemming from fear of loneliness or past failures, leads us to value unavailable partners, ignoring their unsuitability for a long-term commitment.

Sometimes, our desire for companionship overshadows other crucial aspects of a healthy relationship. It’s essential to prioritize self-worth, nourishment, and personal growth.

Fear and Vulnerability:

Choosing an unavailable partner can be a defense mechanism against vulnerability and fear of rejection. By not fully investing, we shield ourselves from potential emotional pain.

Discussion arises about the term “emotionally unavailable.” It generally refers to someone unwilling or unready to commit and provide what a relationship demands.

Self-Esteem’s Role:

Self-esteem plays a pivotal role. Pursuing those who reject us may stem from a deep-seated belief that our worth is validated only when we conquer the unattainable.

The intensity of chasing someone unavailable can be addictive, providing a rush and euphoria. However, stable relationships lack this constant excitement, requiring a shift in values.

The Glamorization of Love:

Media often glorifies love stories with obstacles, contributing to a perception that acquiring love is a conquest. This mindset may attract emotionally unavailable individuals.

In concluding, understanding the dynamics of choosing unavailable partners involves addressing scarcity mindset, misplaced priorities, and the addictive nature of intense pursuits. Developing a healthy sense of self-worth and redefining the value of love can pave the way for fulfilling relationships.

