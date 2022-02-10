In Aikido, Hanshi said, “When you defend, you can be defeated.” The late Mizukami Sensei said, “Wait it out. Take a glancing blow if you have to. You’re not always going to get scot-free.” Those lessons extend far beyond the Dojo, too. Just saying.

After New Year’s Day Aikido practice, I trained with Ishibashi Sensei refining the kotegaeshi (wrist lock) technique. Sensei grabs my left wrist with his right hand. I move back on the kensen, the line of the attack in the direction of the imaginary sword. I match my right hand against Sensei’s hand. He attacks my center, my ki. I also attack his center. I keep the connection. I lead his right hand with right hand in front of me, in my center. My right hand is like the sword.

We practiced kotegaeshi tekan (pivot variation). I’m in the center of the attack. I stand as tall as I can at 5’3”. I move the attack around me, my right hand connected to Sensei’s right hand. I face in the direction of the attack. I change my hanmi (stance) with my left foot in front. I grab Sensei’s right hand with my left hand in front of me. I keep the connection.

Keeping Sensei in front, I step back on the kensen. My left foot follows my right foot. I stand straight and tall. I keep my feelings out, extend ki. I apply the kotegaeshi technique to myself standing tall, attacking the Sensei’s center. I keep the connection.

The late Mizukami Sensei said, “It’s one time.” If I break the connection, the attacker can strike me. Likewise, if the attacker breaks the connection, I can strike them. Both sides apply the technique to themselves. It’s me against me. Simple. Not easy.

My late Mom was a great cook. Maybe I’m biased. Mom made the best fried chicken and musubi (rice balls) for grade school field trips. I learned to cook watching her. Mom instructed how to use water with ice cubes to make her shrimp tempura batter. The shrimp tempura was extra crispy and tasty. She made my favorite teriyaki chicken for bento lunches on the plane trips home to Los Angeles. When I ate Mom’s delicious food, I felt her love. That was our connection.

Mom lived in a Seniors Home in Hawaii before she passed away. At New Year’s, I made ozoni (mochi soup) that she used to make at home. I made it with Mom’s love. I ate the ozoni with Mom at her Seniors Home. No, it wasn’t as good as she used to make. Still, it was good enough. I watched Mom eat the ozoni out of her bowl with her chopsticks. She smiled. She loved it. She got my love. I always had hers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For New Years, I made ozoni for Ishibashi Sensei. Sensei is vegetarian. So, I reinvented Mom’s traditional recipe. Mom used dried ebi (shrimp), kombu (salted dried seaweed), soy sauce, and water in her dashi (soup broth). I replaced ebi with fresh shiitake mushrooms for flavor, along with daikon, won bok cabbage, nizuma (Japanese vegetable), and mochi (rice cakes). I made it from Mom’s love. Ishibashi Sensei had met Mom several times over the years. I gave the ozoni to Sensei with our love. That was our connection.

At New Year’s Aikido practice, Jackson and I trained together. We’ve trained together for over 25 years. The late Mizukami Sensei had taught both of us. We’re both Godan (5th degree black belt). Years ago, I taught Jackson Aikido, too. Now, he teaches me. He’s greater than me. That was the purpose in the bigger picture.

I practiced throwing two attackers, grabbing both of my wrists with both of their hands. We practiced the shihonage (arm bar) version of the technique. As the nage, the one throwing, I move one attacker under the other attacker, keeping them in front. Keeping the connection, I throw both attackers.

Jackson looked at me, “I wish I remembered how Mizukami Sensei used to do this.” I smiled, “Just throw the way Sensei made it feel.” I did my best to regenerate Sensei’s feel as I applied shihonage. Jackson smiled. “That’s it.” Then Jackson threw the way that Sensei made it feel. That was it, too. Sensei was like a father to both Jackson and me. We keep the connection to Mizukami Sensei in our training. In a sense, Sensei lives on through us. Amen.

Whether it’s the 250-pound dude attacking me or me fostering the legacies of my late Mom and the late Mizukami Sensei, I keep the connection. I’m present to that. Yeah, time is undefeated. Eventually, those we love will pass away. Still, I keep the connection. Stand tall. Move forward.

O-Sensei said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” In the bigger picture, there are no real opponents, other than me. I overcome myself. I love and forgive mine own self. I keep the connection. Just saying.

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo Credit: Shutterstock