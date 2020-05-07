Khary Jackson – ‘Tamir’

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

he’s dead now memory is the only room in

which we can hold him this was made

possible by the physics of puncture of

blood of oxygen seeking freedom from his

lungs as if his open mouth were a

gateway to God before the bullet he was

known to his family and friends as a boy

named Tamir after the bullet we know him

as dead one the story of hip hop is an

essence a story of the dead with the

help of the DJ dancers became breakers

breakers were dancers in love with the

breakbeat before the DJ the break beat

only happened once

after the DJ the break beat could repeat

and repeat as if a horn player with the

longest circular breath of all time the

story of murder is in essence the story

of a vinyl record with the gash on your

favorite song the moments of the murder

is the vinyl record preparing for the

gas his mother may or may not have felt

it coming the gash is more than scar

from caesarean section the gash is the

arrival of the squad car the gash is a

12 year old being to 12 for his own

breath the moment before the murder is

the longest circular breath of all time

he’s dead now and it is so easy to

forget that there was a life that

preceded all of this there were to those

lives merged in a rising of sweat skin

and want then conception then two lives

were three there are moments when we are

so used to miracles we forget when they

happen there was a time when all of us

were nothing but possibility a glimmer

of music leaked through an ultrasound

there was a moment a slow one when it

was natural to breathe within water this

moment was not a promise that we would

complete it alive somehow we made it we

did not slip away in a trail of red we

did not exit the water body with the

heart unplugged before blaring when the

bullet stills the heart and closes the

eyes how far does the eraser go to his

herons wake up each morning seeing

another hole where his cheeks had been

his eyebrows his neck does the memory of

his birth now address as torment is it

now impossible to bless the conception

the story of hip hop is a story of death

because death is only bone and scar when

it forgets how to dance when we forget

the power of the record the breakbeat

defined the gash what could a breaker

dance who if nothing was worth repeating

the beginning of the record has no

knowledge of the end the middle of the

record has no knowledge of the end

what could a breaker dance to if the

beat could not break bullets are made to

make things break so break break be the

water break somewhere right now a

swollen belly is slowly swaying to

D’Angelo’s black messiah the belly

compresses the sound and the baby inside

does not know the difference between

groove and swamp does not know what love

should sound like now black messiah is

angry black messiah carries too many

bodies the baby does not know the dead

names carried in every note of the album

the baby does not know when the music

will end or who will end it or who will

grieve it who will dance to wood who

will kiss it like vinyl and name it

death to mir I do not believe in the

eraser do you see us here now dancing

for you we are here right now we do not

grieve ourselves we do not lie still we

do not know we are dead

This post was previously published on YouTube.

