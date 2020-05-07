Khary Jackson – ‘Tamir’

By Button Poetry
he’s dead now memory is the only room in
which we can hold him this was made
possible by the physics of puncture of
blood of oxygen seeking freedom from his
lungs as if his open mouth were a
gateway to God before the bullet he was
known to his family and friends as a boy
named Tamir after the bullet we know him
as dead one the story of hip hop is an
essence a story of the dead with the
help of the DJ dancers became breakers
breakers were dancers in love with the
breakbeat before the DJ the break beat
only happened once
after the DJ the break beat could repeat
and repeat as if a horn player with the
longest circular breath of all time the
story of murder is in essence the story
of a vinyl record with the gash on your
favorite song the moments of the murder
is the vinyl record preparing for the
gas his mother may or may not have felt
it coming the gash is more than scar
from caesarean section the gash is the
arrival of the squad car the gash is a
12 year old being to 12 for his own
breath the moment before the murder is
the longest circular breath of all time
he’s dead now and it is so easy to
forget that there was a life that
preceded all of this there were to those
lives merged in a rising of sweat skin
and want then conception then two lives
were three there are moments when we are
so used to miracles we forget when they
happen there was a time when all of us
were nothing but possibility a glimmer
of music leaked through an ultrasound
there was a moment a slow one when it
was natural to breathe within water this
moment was not a promise that we would
complete it alive somehow we made it we
did not slip away in a trail of red we
did not exit the water body with the
heart unplugged before blaring when the
bullet stills the heart and closes the
eyes how far does the eraser go to his
herons wake up each morning seeing
another hole where his cheeks had been
his eyebrows his neck does the memory of
his birth now address as torment is it
now impossible to bless the conception
the story of hip hop is a story of death
because death is only bone and scar when
it forgets how to dance when we forget
the power of the record the breakbeat
defined the gash what could a breaker
dance who if nothing was worth repeating
the beginning of the record has no
knowledge of the end the middle of the
record has no knowledge of the end
what could a breaker dance to if the
beat could not break bullets are made to
make things break so break break be the
water break somewhere right now a
swollen belly is slowly swaying to
D’Angelo’s black messiah the belly
compresses the sound and the baby inside
does not know the difference between
groove and swamp does not know what love
should sound like now black messiah is
angry black messiah carries too many
bodies the baby does not know the dead
names carried in every note of the album
the baby does not know when the music
will end or who will end it or who will
grieve it who will dance to wood who
will kiss it like vinyl and name it
death to mir I do not believe in the
eraser do you see us here now dancing
for you we are here right now we do not
grieve ourselves we do not lie still we
do not know we are dead
