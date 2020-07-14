Get Daily Email
Kill Your Dinner

Kill Your Dinner

A father tries to bond with his son by killing their meal. Everything goes wrong.

By Omeleto

Rhys and Lawrence are a father-son duo trying to spend “quality time” together. The pair haven’t spent a lot of time together, but Lawrence wants to make it up to Rhys… by killing a calf and eating it for dinner.

Rhys tries to go along with his father’s idea of family bonding, but his father’s new partner Scarlett — who says Rhys has a “murky aura” — doesn’t make things any easier. And once the bonding exercise goes awry, certain issues come to a head — and clear the space to forge a new bond.

Told with an understated sense of absurdity and an ironic eye for the foibles of human relationships, this short dramedy by writer-director Bryn Chainey is about a family finding its equilibrium, as a father and son try to bridge the gulf between them.

Shot in a naturalistic style that captures this isolated corner of Australia, the strength of the film lies in its writing, which possesses both dry wit and an understanding of the central emotional dilemma that pulls the story forward. Its humor is based more on the absurdities of human behavior and the eccentricities of character, as well as the odd choices that people make… such as a father thinking that killing a calf for dinner would make for a good family memory.

With this humanistic, character-centered approach to comedy, the ensemble of performances in the film always have their pulse on emotional truth, while still hitting their comedic beats. Young actor Nicholas Bakopoulos-Cooke captures the put-upon nature of an archetypal teenager, putting up with ineffectual and often hypocritical grown-up behavior, while as his father actor Steve Rodgers possesses an amiability and eager-to-please quality that is both sweet and passive. It’s easy to see how much Lawrence loves his son, and also why Rhys is so frustrated with him.

As his girlfriend Scarlett, actress Sacha Horler almost runs away with the film with a tough, almost satirical riff on the New Age “spiritual” type — one who also has no compunction about the practicalities of bleeding out a calf. (Points, too, for capturing a terrific animal performance without over-milking it.)

When Scarlett barrels ahead with the increasingly farcical charade of this particular male bonding exercise, Rhys is pushed to the edge, in a climax that has a hilarious yet bittersweet domino effect on everyone’s lives.

“Kill Your Dinner” almost verges on farce near its end, but it never quite topples over into it, thanks to pitch-perfect writing and performances. Its emotional conflicts are very real and very relatable, but the storytelling carries this baggage lightly. As the main characters drive off into the distance at the end, the story earns a funny, endearing poignancy, thanks to its affection for the contradictions of human beings — and its recognition that many of our stumbles and falls are a result of our best intentions.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
[Music]
00:15
[Music]
00:26
[Music]
00:34
hey when you wind out that roof yeah
00:37
something else happy
00:39
[Music]
00:54
go on ah now it’s been a rough year but
00:58
I’m gonna make it up yet alright same
01:00
things differently now this is gonna be
01:03
really real experience for all of us
01:11
[Music]
01:34
[Music]
01:45
Cheerios ever race you’re bad now light
01:50
sorry babe
01:51
took forever to get in the bloody youth
01:53
stubborn as anything please 14 I was
01:55
talking about the CAF know your dad what
01:58
did the little nasty cop bully my big
02:04
[Music]
02:13
oh he’s divine its Pistons shit itself
02:22
everywhere
02:23
oh that’s completely normal come inside
02:26
have some lunch
02:27
we won’t have the stomach for it after
02:46
[Music]
02:52
tuck in my that’s just a bit of extra
03:16
protein
03:19
you’re always got this grayness about it
03:22
today are you stressed about something
03:24
about exams girls how’s your mom doing
03:29
she’s fine thanks you can say that
03:34
aren’t you babe
03:35
this is Connor and I was like this
03:38
definite it’s definite murkiness around
03:44
him
03:48
oh yes you’re right
03:52
yeah that you all looks like it’s
03:55
distressed yeah really
03:58
hmm maybe I’m constipated tall it’s his
04:04
wife how’s it going
04:21
there are two cows in a field right one
04:25
turns to the other and goes and the
04:31
other says hey that’s what I was gonna
04:32
say hey I’m got any last requests before
04:46
we um you know how about I’ve ever
04:53
walked about yeah stretch your legs and
04:55
give you a chance to say goodbye to
04:57
whatever it is cars believing don’t go
05:01
too far
05:04
[Music]
05:34
right you do go down there I’m going up
05:39
here you ever hell we know how to find
05:42
you again
05:44
put your lips together and blow
05:52
[Music]
06:02
[Music]
06:14
this is fun boys in the wild thrill of
06:20
the hunt
06:21
your mom says we’re moving moving where
06:25
I don’t know far
06:28
oh you can’t she can’t look hey what
06:30
about us because I’m really gonna miss
06:33
this don’t talk to me mate help you were
06:48
you need you to come over here and help
06:50
me with this bloody animal I’m sorry yes
06:53
sorry yes
07:01
so what do we do now well there’s no way
07:04
we’re gonna get it back to the house
07:05
it’s run itself out we’re gonna have to
07:08
bleed him out here and drag him back
07:10
with a ute maybe we should wait talk it
07:17
through meditate on it who is I am
07:22
exhausted
07:23
saw Venus is in alignment and this
07:28
fucking cow is going to die today
07:29
I am going back to the house it’s a
07:34
knife if it bolts again break its neck
07:45
she’s a keeper dad
07:58
right which one of you two is gonna do
08:03
it my god bloody well do it this is
08:07
about you two creating memories together
08:09
great no I’ll do it
08:13
all right crapping in the spell right
08:15
between the eyes
08:16
race you and I are gonna slit it’s
08:18
throat straight after come on I hope
08:21
they’re not you could shoot
08:33
my sorry
08:36
[Music]
09:07
[Music]
09:22
are you faking why is infecting us are
09:37
you make in front of me I come on it’s
09:41
is this our intention and he’s just a
09:43
kid
09:43
don’t make this about me I didn’t ask
09:46
for any of this
09:48
can someone please tell me what the fuck
09:51
is going on ah
10:00
you know what I’m done you’re as bad as
10:06
each other just clear off my land
10:24
[Music]
10:53
I just take you back to your mom’s house
10:55
then
11:11
can we just go bowling or something
11:15
like normal people
11:20
yeah
11:23
yeah we can do that
11:29
bowling
11:35
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

