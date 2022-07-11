King Yaw – Ancestral Ghosts [Video]

By Button Poetry

King Yaw, performing at the Stonewall International Poetry Slam in Baltimore, MD.

0:06

i've been told i can't talk about the

0:08

black experience in america

0:11

been told i can't talk about it in the

0:12

classroom in front of my college

0:14

students in my poems

0:16

because i sound less like malcolm x and

0:19

more like nelson mandela

0:21

like this one time after performing the

0:23

blackest poem i have ever written this

0:25

white girl walks up to me and says but

0:27

wait do you see yourself as an african

0:29

or an african-american because i feel

0:32

like you're more of a pause first of all

0:34

you don't get to feel

0:39

you don't get to feel any type of way

0:42

about my blackness as if this black can

0:45

be transferred like it was never

0:47

conquered

0:48

i've been told i can't talk about the

0:50

black experience in america because i

0:53

sound more like t'challa and less like

0:55

killmonger like after performing another

0:58

black poem this black boy walks up to me

1:00

and says your type of black is not fit

1:03

enough to talk about our trauma you know

1:05

nothing about chains whips or bullets so

1:09

while basking in my rage and in need of

1:11

some ancestors i decided

1:14

that i would take the slave ship all the

1:17

way back to 1332.

1:20

[Music]

1:24

my

1:26

while sailing the middle of the atlantic

1:29

ancestral ghosts called my name from

1:31

deep down the ocean i felt their spirits

1:35

pull me into the circle to cast

1:37

a protection spell just so i could make

1:40

it safe to the west african coast when i

1:42

arrived

1:44

i saw mansa musa

1:46

king of the mali empire i asked him am i

1:49

black enough and he said

1:52

he said my blackness was thicker than

1:55

blood so he shipped me to 1892 where i

1:58

saw yasantoa

2:00

queen mother of ajitsu in the ashanti

2:03

empire who led the war of the golden

2:06

stool against british colonialism i

2:09

asked her am i black enough and she said

2:12

bear man

2:13

what's in ideology said my blackness was

2:16

born in the midst of war by warriors

2:20

that looked like you and me so don't

2:22

tell me i'm not black enough to talk

2:24

about black issues in america

2:28

when the drunk white girl called me a

2:30

in college

2:31

she did not go to ancestry.com to fact

2:34

check if my grandmother's grandmother

2:36

was a slave

2:38

when west african immigrants ahmadu

2:41

dyalo was shot and killed 41 times by

2:44

new york police they were shooting at

2:46

his blackness not his accent

2:49

skin

2:50

is pray for the dogs regardless of which

2:53

side of the park we got our training and

2:55

so in our blackness i bind us

3:01

it's our ancestors dying wish

3:05

[Applause]

3:06

[Music]

3:06

[Applause]

