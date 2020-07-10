A birds-eye view of a particular section in downtown Boise currently looks like a knoll covered with hundreds of industrious carpenter ants. Heavy equipment and hardhats abound, but the piece that grabbed my attention is one of the sky-high cranes. To me, it looks tall enough to knock on Heaven’s door.

Whether Heaven is a geographic location with pearly gates and streets paved with gold, a gathering place for source energy, a reassuring figment of one’s imagination, or something else altogether, it’s the term many spiritual traditions use when referring to where one’s spirit/soul goes in the afterlife.

When my father passed away, it was comforting for me to think about his return “home” after “graduating” from a lifelong class of learnings here on Earth.

A student of purposeful living, I’m ready and rarin’ to continue learning for several more decades. But if I find myself knocking on Heaven’s door anytime soon, I feel at peace with that, too.

Are you prepared to knock on Heaven’s door?

Photo by Laurie Buchanan