Knowledge Is Not Enough to Change Habits

What you know is not a guarantee for a better life. Knowledge is an essential first step towards change, but it rarely leads to habit change.

We know this from research on changing habits. The problem with knowledge alone is that it does not activate action.

You know exercise is good for you, but you still don’t do it. You know healthy diets are critical to long-term health, but you still choose highly processed food options. Knowledge about the importance of taking the stairs doesn’t stop you from taking the elevator.

It takes more than knowledge to change your life.

Changing habits is one of those things everybody knows and acknowledges, yet very few people manage to implement good habits in their lives.

We all take habits for granted until they creep up on us and sabotage our attempts at improvement or success. But why do habits elude so many of us? Why are they so difficult to maintain?

Changing habits requires more than just knowledge about how to do so. It requires a practical guide with step-by-step instructions you can trust no matter what life throws your way.

When you scratch beneath the surface of any successful person, you almost always find a set of habits they practice regularly. Great minds have long argued about the power of habits and how they can lead to change.

The Roman philosopher Seneca once said: “Good habits lead to good character, good character leads to good actions, and good actions lead to happiness”.

To change your life, you need to change your habits. But how? By starting small and embracing tiny actions daily. Small changes over time add up to significant results. You can start practicing good habits by making the process too small to fail.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Whether you are making lifestyle changes or want to improve your performance at work, the key to success is establishing a routine that you can stick with.

Knowledge is an important first step towards self-improvement. However, without the right motivation and habits, knowledge alone won’t suffice to improve your life.

People are most likely to change habits when they’re in the heat of the moment. So, how can we trigger a habit change at just the right time?

These moments of peak motivation are known as “hot spots” because they are points in time and experience that are especially conducive to making lasting changes.

Hot spots are not created by knowledge alone but by combining knowledge with an action plan. Hot spots empower us to take charge of our lives and make positive changes when it really matters.

To build new habits, you need to transition from doing things on autopilot to engaging in new behaviours that are more deliberate and goal-oriented.

This means setting specific goals for yourself and breaking down the steps required to achieve them.

By following a structured routine, you can avoid the pitfalls that prevent many people from starting and sustaining good habits.

The first step is to identify your goals and write them down. Then make sure that these goals align with your long-term vision and help you achieve what you want out of life.

Once you have set up your process, it’s time to go into action and start putting in the work required for the habit change to succeed.

Habits (good and bad) will soon become a necessity — be intentional about what you repeat

“All human actions have one or more of these seven causes: chance, nature, compulsions, habit, reason, passion, desire.” — Aristotle

Habit building is about creating a new behaviour in your life one step at a time. This can be as simple as taking the stairs instead of the elevator when you get home from work, or it could be more complicated like going to the gym three days a week, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep.

No matter how complicated or how much you know about the benefits of new habits, if you are not totally convinced about the rewards of the new behaviour, you will talk yourself out of it.

If you commit yourself and then take action, no matter how small, you will be off to a good start. The important thing is to keep going even when you don’t feel like it.

It can take time to get into the habit of doing something new. Build small wins along the way and celebrate every win!

Be patient with yourself and know that taking things slowly at first is okay if you have been managing your stress levels well. Don’t compare yourself to others because everyone’s situation is different. And most importantly, remember to have fun!

When trying to build better habits, the most important thing is to ensure you are always doing something. You will reinforce the old habit if you sit on your hands and do nothing.

The key is to find some way to engage in the new habit every day — whether walking for five minutes, waking up ten minutes earlier for self-care, or reading just a page of your favourite book every day.

You need to be willing to commit to the long term. It’s effortless to slip back into old habits if we don’t practice or take consistent action.

So make sure you pick something that you want to see happen this year, and don’t let yourself get distracted.

For your habits to become a part of your natural routine, you have to prioritise them. And that means showing up every day no matter what. Every day, show up and do your thing without fail.

Start replacing old habits today by defining how the new behaviour will change your life (what’s the reward?) and why it’s important for you. And then create an environment that encourages the new habit, and repeat the new behaviour often.

To encourage daily reading, put books at strategic places in your house, and don’t make it easy to reach for your phone when you start reading.

“Friction” will always get in the way of building new habits, but when you are convinced of the reward and create an environment that minimises old cues, you will take new action to achieve your goals.

“Habit is a second nature that destroys the first. But what is nature? Why is habit not natural? I am very much afraid that nature itself is only a first habit, just as habit is a second nature,” says Blaise Pascal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Knowledge is not action. All the good habits in the world won’t help you if you are not ready to commit. 90% of success in anything is 100% commitment.

—

This post was previously published on Better Humans.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock