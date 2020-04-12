Laughter Comes From the Creative Ways Humans Adapt to Adversity

We ended the Call with the Publisher on a grateful note. Publisher Lisa Hickey said, “Thank you all for your amazing stories and insights. For a moment on this call, I forgot about the fear and grief of what is happening in the world. All I could think about, as I connected with all of you was: This is the way life should be.”

The 13 call participants came from around the world. Whether it was France, Canada or the US, the stories reflected our shared humanity.

We spoke about the ways we were dealing with both the short term and long term implications. How it might never be truly “over”. How we’ve dealt with adversity in the past.

Humor has always gotten us through bad times. Not by laughing AT the catastrophe, but laughing at all of the ways we cope with it reflect our shared humanity.

We hope you will join the next call and laugh and share and connect along with us.

Photo credit: Unsplash