LEADERS Get Things Done, Are You a Leader?

One thing that gets in the way of being successful in our careers is a lack of accountability.

As a result of not getting things done in our careers, we are left with a reputation that will not support advancement. Getting things done is one of the primary tasks of a leader, and not getting things done will derail a career rather quickly.

I would estimate that millions and millions of dollars are wasted in business because leaders are not following through and getting their assignments completed. This may sound harsh to some, and maybe it is time to look in the mirror and reflect if this might be you or someone you know.

How leaders compensate for not getting things done might include deflecting to something that might seem more important at the moment. People have short attention spans, and distracting them to look away is quite simple to do.

Millions of dollars and more are invested and spent on leaders working with coaches who often act as their accountability partners. This is a good thing for those looking for the training wheels to get them up and running proficiently when it comes to getting tasks done.

Another thing that impacts getting things done is our work ethic. Do I work and then play or play and then work or just work and buron out or just play and zone out? Our work ethic is tied to our brand and reputation; people know us by it.

I have learned over my 40-year career that three things can support anyone who wants to be successful in getting things done.

I have used these three things for myself and for those who I have coached throughout my career.

Focus: Stay focused on one thing at a time and get it completed, be aware of the seduction of multi-tasking and its impact on the quality of your work.

2. Forward: Stay in motion towards the goals and objectives you have to meet to succeed, rest when needed, and keep a good pace.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Fortitude: Stay bold when moving from one task to another; resist the temptation to succumb to fear and doubt, which will kill your drive to get things done.

Organizations assess and evaluate LEADERS on their knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform well and achieve successful outcomes. Winning the game for advancement and promotions includes playing by the ‘rules of the game.’

Getting things done must be a part of your reputation and brand. People must feel confident about their drive to complete tasks promptly with the resources that have been allocated.

It might be time for you to reflect on your work performance and the results you create and see if you are hitting the mark. It is beneficial from time to time to check in on our careers and make sure we are aligned with our performance, goals, and results.

How might you enhance your reputation for getting things done?

What resources could take you to the next level of getting things done?

How willing are you to advance your career with a stellar reputation?

These and many other questions might lead you to the answers and resources to getting that next promotion!!!

With much gratitude…

—

Shutterstock