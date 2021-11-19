Get Daily Email
Learned Helplessness

It's Not You, It's Your Trauma Podcast with Joe Ryan

Learned helplessness is a condition where a person suffers from a sense of feeling powerless. It usually comes from a traumatic event or series of traumatic events or persistent failure to succeed. It’s one of the biggest underlying causes of depression.

When you grow up with abuse and trauma, you learn helplessness, and it becomes an identity for you, its the equivalent to being locked in an emotional prison cell.

When you grow up, and you move out on your own, nobody is guarding you, the cell door is not locked, and you can walk out at any time, but you can’t do it. You have been conditioned to be helpless. We’ve become unwilling to walk away from the pain. We accept it as our reality. That’s why so many of us get stuck in life and can’t move forward.

It’s like we’re in this endless loop, where we sit in pain, and we don’t know how to get out of it. It becomes our identity, and it becomes our way of life. We have never known any other way than to completely experience pain and accept that as the reality of our lives.

When we realized that the prison doors open, and we can leave, the fear of living without the pain keeps us there because we don’t know how to exist without it. We are just stuck. Nobody is guarding us. We are the only person that keeps us from the life that we want and deserve.

Your learned helplessness is reversible. It’s going to take time, patience, and practice to overcome. The more you venture out of that emotional cell and feel the fear when doing so, the more you are reversing your learned helplessness and teaching yourself that no longer have to be helpless to survive.

 

Previously Published joeryan.com

About Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan has been on a lifelong journey of overcoming trauma, shame, and the demons that plague him from his childhood. He has turned his mission outward, helping other people to conquer their traumatic pasts. Through his podcast ‘It’s Not You; It’s Your Trauma’ and one on one coaching.

Joe is paving the way for people to heal. He is baring his soul publicly to extend a hand to people who might feel stuck or frozen in their healing journeys. There are coaches out there who strive to do the same, but what sets Joe apart is that his voice embodies such compassion and warmth; when you hear it, it permits you to feel whatever you need to feel to progress on your emotional journey.

