By Marcelo Trivelli

On 20 April 2023, SpaceX launched the largest rocket ever built. The Starship space vehicle, designed to take people to Mars in the future, took off and after four minutes exploded without a crew on board.

The great aerospace challenge is to design a rocket that can lift, overcoming the force of Earth’s gravity, more than 150 tonnes and one of the key points is to have a fuel that does not add more mass than it has to lift.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX made his opinion public stating that: “Congratulations to the SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! We’ve learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months”.

And this is not the first time the company has approached its development from this perspective. Falcon 9 had to suffer repeated failed landings before it achieved its goal of returning to Earth and being ready for re-use.

Learning through trial and error is an ancient learning methodology that was relegated by knowledge and science that sought to have certainties on paper and in the laboratory prior to implementation.

In Chile, those who make mistakes or fail in their attempts are punished or stigmatised, generating an environment of fear and avoidance of risk and change; it limits innovation, learning, progress and wellbeing. Creativity and experimentation, key pillars of personal development and learning, are stifled.

Our competitive, hierarchical and authoritarian educational system rewards success, good grades and good results while questions, doubts, mistakes and failures are not factors of learning, but rather of marginalisation from the educational process.

What would become of a child who never spilled out when learning to walk or a young person who never made a mistake or revealed against his or her elders or a student who never made a mistake? Perfection does not exist and a life free of mistakes or failures is a product of a comfortable, risk-free, unchanging, boring and frustrating life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Learning through trial and error is a methodology that involves experimenting with different approaches or solutions to solve a problem or achieve a goal, and observing the results of each attempt to determine what works and what does not. In this way, the individual acquires knowledge and skills through practice and reflection on the results observed.

Reflection is a key element for meaningful and lasting learning; therefore, teaching should focus on critically and carefully reviewing an experience, identifying the key elements and drawing lessons and conclusions from it, i.e., learning through trial and error.

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com