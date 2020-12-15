‘Leftover’ Women

Most of these so described women, especially the younger ones, focussing on their own growth and careers, are single by choice. All over the world, young women are seeking and building careers and lives without husbands.Many are also doing so without children. Not always because they don’t want children. More because in patriarchal China, America, and many other countries, women are the ones expected to do the lion’s share of housework and childcare. Just like in the real lion kingdom, definitely misnamed, where the lioness hunts, cares for the cubs, and keeps the male from eating them, females are expected to do it all.

In First World countries, housework and childcare come before and after time spent working a job or career. While there has been slow, painful progress, I still hear many men, even young ones, refer to helping their wives. I always ask, “Who would you be “helping” if she left you or died? A home is a home, and your children are your children. There is no such thing as helping. There is only doing.”

Is this why the president of Taiwan never married? And why she doesn’t have children? Most likely. Her Excellency, Tsai Ing-Wen, has had a meteoric rise through political ranks to become the President of The Republic of China. Does that sound like a left over woman? It sounds like an empowered one, who devotes herself to the service of others through government, rather than to an immediate family.

Would Hillary Clinton have been looked at as a left over woman if she’d divorced Bill? Or had never married in the first place? Probably. Would she have had a faster rise in politics? I believe she would have. She decided differently.

As it was, she accomplished a tremendous amount, even with the encumbrance of a philandering spouse. She stayed with Bill, raised their daughter, and lost an election to a man with three ex-wives and baby mamas, two of whom he was having affairs with before divorcing the first and second to marry the mistresses. Which just shows that in America, women get shafted whether they follow the stereotypical roles or not.

Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, was never a leftover woman, even during the ten years after her husband Marty died. Throughout her adulthood, the patriarchy tried hard to leave her behind, to disregard and discard her, but she didn’t allow it. She did this with a husband and children. However, her husband never looked at himself as a helper. He was the chef, and an equal in childcare, while supporting and promoting her career.

Their marriage began over 60 years ago. Those of us who came of age during RBG’s early career, and the time of the first and second wave of feminism, believed that’s what our marriages would be like. That is what marriage between a man and woman, a woman and woman, or a man and man should be. Women today are demanding the same level of partnership Ruth and Martin had. If they can’t get it, they are fine with remaining single while pursuing their dreams.

Some of us managed levels of that type of relationship, but the patriarchal messages run deep. While men of my generation attempted more equal relationships, there was still an expectation that wives and girlfriends be cheerleaders, supporting from the sidelines, leaving their own field of endeavors whenever whistled for. My second husband voted with my two partners to close my company. The company with my name on it, not his. The Lennox Group.

He said he did it for me, but if so, why didn’t he discuss it with me? Instead he sprung it on me in the meeting. It was the beginning of the end of our relationship. We were still married for a four more years, but as his business continued, I was expected to emotionally, and financially, contribute to it and one we owned together. I sank into a depression, and felt like a “left over” woman while still married. Or more leftover, as in used and discarded, or at least disrespected.

I have accomplished more on my own as a single woman, and single mother, than I ever did within a marriage. Is it because I don’t have to be a cheerleader, too? Is there less housework? The child care was the same. My experience seems to point to women being more accomplished when single, unless we’re married to someone like Martin Ginsberg. Like his wife, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, though, I’m afraid he might have been one of a kind. I hope, instead, he was a bellwether for the way relationships should be. Maybe we’re finally getting there.

If marriage and relationships were equal for the majority of hetero women of all ages, there would be no left over, or leftover labels for women. There would only be those in a relationship, or those single by choice.

They are called people.