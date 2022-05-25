Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Let Stories Find You: Read Fiction

Let Stories Find You: Read Fiction

Find the difference between pouring knowledge into your mind and letting your mind wander freely. Here are my thoughts

by Leave a Comment

 

The story inside the story is usually hidden behind a well-planned path. Each chapter opens with a gust of movement, begging you to keep going. What happens next, you wonder as you carry forward another page. The midnight hour chimes from the grandfather clock, the fire crackles, and the candles flicker with heated flames.

The stories you read form a part of your soul, and they enter your mind and build fortresses against stress, worry, and real-life issues. Sometimes, they give you a sense of peace, others a great mystery.

My walk-through at Barnes and Noble usually helps me look at writer’s gems and find the task of writing daunting. Many writers from time’s past sat in front of a blank screen or notepad and wondered if they’d get through the murky waters of writing during difficult days.

I face this each time I sit to write my book.

I am writing a nonfiction book based on my experience with thoughts and feelings, the things that help us mature and have healthy relationships. Why does it become difficult to write?

I wondered aloud tonight about the words I read. My brain is trained to find the tidbits of knowledge to use them in my work. What can I use to help me be a better person? I’d wonder as I read page after page of nonfiction self-help, psychology-based, personal development books of all kinds.

The elusive hunt kept me buying, sharing, and reading. After all, in my teen years, I’d devoured enough historical romance to sink a ship or two. I needed the meat of life and actual words to keep me focused and engaged in the work of living, teaching, and guiding people.

Is there something in the stories that will help me polish up my book, so I can send it into the world of readers?

What about burnout?

Life with nonfiction is good, and I will never discourage anyone from reading real-life books to help them grow. However, there comes a time to drop the constant mental struggle to be better today than yesterday. We strive, and the striving gets us exhausted. We want to stop the mind from the madness of constant go, do, or think about work, career, clients, and personal growth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When we unplug from electronic sources, we genuinely give our brains a break. Too much phone, television, computer, iPad, or other electronic device distracts us from the present moment.

What did fiction teach me tonight?

I found the idea rose to the surface, which helped me think about the story. I tend to search for gems in nonfiction. After a pause, I returned to the book and reread the sentence. The story is there; find the treasures of the story, not the gems to help you grow. Find the plot, the plan, the dream of the protagonist.
Whether you choose to read fiction or stay within the nonfiction route, you’ll do good to explore the freedom of expression in the written word. Even reading nonfiction stories without so much dialogue can help you think outside of the box of the self-help world.

For instance, the book, A Most Remarkable Creature by Jonathan Meiburg created a story about his adventures in studying birds. The book keeps you interested, and the dialogue is minimal. You can’t go wrong shifting a paradigm by reading this style of the book.

There is hope for those who want to cease the endless self-help research and reads. You can break your habit, read something outside the box, and give your brain a break. You can’t constantly fill your mind with information because your brain will become exhausted, and you’ll stop retaining the data.

Find spots in your day to add poetry, prose, creative fiction, real-life nonfiction into your read time. Your brain will feel weird at first, and gradually you’ll begin to get your sea-legs of non-personal growth style readings.

Everything will make more sense with a break. You’ll return refreshed and ready to pursue more, with a brain ready to read.

~Just a thought by Pamela

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Pamela Nikodem, MSED

Pamela Nikodem, MSED, LPC-T, SAC-T, CAMS-I, works with men and women, mandated to domestic violence education. Her platform is to draw minds to change, rather than demand minds to change. She writes with a dedication to improve lives on Medium, and on the Good Men's Project, and is currently writing a book. Her husband, Lawrence has provided unbelievable support during the struggles. She teaches violin and cello on the side. Her passion was to be a music teacher, however after a serious injury, she gave it up until she had a final of six surgeries. Pamela raised, home-schooled and play music with her 6 children. She now has 9 grandchildren. She is a survivor of domestic violence with a passion for the purpose of change by modeling respect, kindness, empathy, and dedication to the call to help men and women be the best dads, mothers, and partners they can be in whatever capacity they land. Her motto, Catch the Spark for a Brighter Future is part of her book. Follow me on Medium: medium.com/@PamelaWriter87.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x