“This feels so good. I like you a lot, but I must admit I feel like we should not rush into things. I don’t want to get hurt again. I really enjoy spending time with you and I feel like we have something real here which is unbelievable. It is more important for me to take things slow now and spend more time with you than to rush into things and fall apart.”

How did I fall for this?

Candles. wine, summer breeze, dimmed lights, green eyes.

I fell for this, alright.

We all heard many, MANY, pick-up lines before. I have heard them too. Through time though, I learned about the pick-up lines and when they were used on me, I knew what was happening, so I either played the fool or I walked away. This pick-up line though was new to me.

The more I think about it now, the more I realize within the dynamics of the situationship, it makes sense that I fell for it. That being said, it is such a clever way of hiding how emotionally unavailable he is, I’m kinda impressed by him.

I’m a huge fan of Friends. I have seen the whole show so many times, I know it line by line. So in case you do too, do you remember the guy who didn’t sleep with Phoebe, and it drove her crazy, so she ended up convincing the guy there would be no problems if they had sex? I get Phoebe now.

I agreed to his stupid rule of let’s not rush into things even though I didn’t feel the same way as him. He told me if I didn’t rush into things with him, that would suggest a long-term relationship with him.

It is like a joke. How did I not see this, honestly?

He was point-blank telling me he had commitment issues, but the way he handled the whole thing was so clever, my little heart just disabled my little brain.

What did he gain from this though?

This is what I don’t understand. I was already interested and available. (I know, I shouldn’t have been available perhaps, but he had gorgeous eyes.) We were already having fun and going out. We’d lose track of time when we were together. He had space for me in his house, telling me it was okay to leave my stuff there if I wanted to and that he wanted to leave a few items in my house. So why use this pick-up line, repeatedly?

Men use pick-up lines to get laid, to get a date, to get laid, to feel superior, to get laid, oh, and to get laid.

This dude already had it, so why use a pick-up line to make the situation harder for me when it won’t change anything for him.

Perhaps, keeping me at an arm’s length gave him the space to call it off anytime he wanted?

Well, that’s stupid, anyone can call anything off at any time.

Giving me false hope, would give him enough time to make up his mind about me?

He could have done that without this line too.

Maybe, in a twisted universe, he assumed this is what I needed to hear to stick around.

Jokes on him, I would have stayed without the false ‘we are amazing now and I want to keep you’ statement?

Or worse, because I never asked for anything concrete, he assumed this is what I wanted to hear.

WHO MADE YOU THE JUDGE?!

Why would a guy use a false relationship hope with a woman who didn’t ask for one?

What if I had said ‘no, I want us to be in a relationship now’, what would he have said then? I bet you he would have nodded along as I was available and he didn’t have to go out in the dating pool.

Then again, I know better now.

Another pick-up line added to the list of April shouldn’t fall for again.

Dating is like a minefield. You never know when things are gonna blow up on your face.

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock