Life Is a Highway of Movement: 5 Ways To Improve the Trip

A Midwest countryside road trip found us traversing from Wisconsin to Oklahoma. A weekend drive, 16 hours non-stop, would have worked, however, we decided to take the scenic route and enjoy.

Gravel cattle pens to smooth roadways created texture for the trip. Flat barren landscapes, cotton fields, and sporadic sunflowers who are still rejoicing in fall decorated the drive.

The trip took us through onramps and off ramps. We took various turns and had to backtrack. Highways not clearly marked were missed and exits, which lead to no where lent themselves to frustration. I found the moments fun, and adventurous even when we encountered scenarios outside our comfort zone. What positive spin can I put on this next turn, I often wondered.

As we entered Kansas, the toll road Turnpike demanded funds. We pulled the ticket to begin our drive, and then entered the highway. Smooth roads made the transition easier.

The drive made me think about how we transition from the highway of life onto smoother roads, and hit potholes that shift us from peace to irritation. When you find yourself struggling, what can you do to improve the moment? Is there some form of movement you can do, which gets your blood flowing and your soul inspired?

You may have wondered the same thing, or maybe this is the first time you thought of it. If life is a journey, what are some ways we can create an enjoyable trip?

In Illinois, the areas you rest at are called an Oasis. The name lends itself to rest. Travelers can regroup to increase the enjoyment of a trip. In Kansas, they are called service areas. These areas along life’s toll roads provide places for us to rest, refuel, and reorganize ourselves. Whether you find yourself traveling solo or with companionship, the trip of your life is full of stops and starts. Like the toll roads, we do end up with a need to fund the trip.

We pay for life’s journey with time and effort. With both emotional energy and physical exertion sometimes at the expense of health.

Consider time. Time includes work on personal growth and one’s career. The effort is what we put into each experience. You either give 100% or you don’t, in which case you fall short in living to your fullest. When you have down days, and you will, you’ll find you have a reserve if you have not been so hard on yourself.

Remember, kindness to your humanness is a gift.

Everyone has a compass, which directs their life force. As you move along, the following five ways may be able to help you transform your everyday life into a journey worth remembering.

Here are 5 ways you can improve your life’s road trip:

One: Being aware of your surroundings and experiences. There is something magical about awareness.

Observe life. Notice the birds, the flowers, and the little bugs while you are outside. The colors of the trees, plants, and grasses also bring another view into play.

Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee on the porch and listen to the wind in the trees or the bird’s song in the later afternoon.

As you embark on the present moment, you’ll gather serenity in every area of your life.

Two: Create meaningful relationships with others. We are not meant to live in a vacuum.

We need communication and connection. Seek family or friends to share your ideas, dreams, and goals with and encourage them to share their’s with you.

Life with others builds our world. Without the gift of togetherness, we end up living a less fulfilling life.

Three: Treat yourself well when you have down days. Be kind to yourself when humanness sets in. Live for yourself and not to please others.

Life isn’t about making everyone else happy; it’s about finding happiness within yourself.

Life isn’t about what others think of you but how you see yourself, so be true to your core self/being.

Four: Cultivate a self-care regimen. Of course, make sure your self-care isn’t a strict, obsessive plan. It’s unique and personal. Life is about finding happiness within yourself, so be true to your core self/being.

You need time to relax and kick back as well as structure. What can you do to invite relaxation? No, I am not talking Netflix and chill. It is more of a put your feet up outdoors, if weather permits, let your brain free wander around, and not force yourself to think of anything hard. Give attention to. your breath, and the sensations in your body. It is marvelous once you grasp the peacefulness.

Work hours help you build productivity. When you structure your time to complete specific activities and things you can

When both work and relaxation are in balance you create a world, which is harmonious.

Five: Be willing to take risks and go beyond the boundaries, which are set for us by society. Who said society was the best place to get your core values from? No one! So, set aside the preconditioned programs run by social media, television, and news reports.

Become aware of what makes you feel alive and then do those things. The risks you take give you a sense of adventure and add vibrancy to your everyday life experience.

Remember, life is short. We are not promised tomorrow, and it makes sense to keep today unique. Don’t wait for tomorrow or next week to try something new.

Don’t let life’s toll road hold your limits or become a barrier in front of new possibilities because that is not the point of life. Life is to be experienced and savored, so take risks to create your best memories.

Know that you are always the constant in your life. Life is ever-changing, but there is one thing, which remains unchanged at all times: YOU! Your thoughts and behaviors determine your path if you keep them positive.

How do you improve your life’s road trip? What are some ways that have worked for you? Let me know in the comments below!

~Just at thought by Pamela

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

