Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Life Is Great When We’re Twelve.

Life Is Great When We’re Twelve.

So why do we grow up?

by Leave a Comment

 

When I was twelve, I believed in myself.

When I was twelve, I thought I could become an astronaut. Houdini. A CEO or a fireman.

When I was twelve, boys had cooties. That was OK, though.

When I was twelve, my friendships were real. They were intimate, confiding.

When I was twelve, my parents knew what they were doing. I trusted them. I knew that if anything bad happened, it would all come out OK, eventually.

When I was twelve, everything felt wonderful, new, exciting, real. The colors of my rainbow were bright primaries. My passions were deep and when I went to bed at night, I fell into my technicolor dreams with no pause to fret about the vagaries of another day.

When I was twelve, my body was supple.

When I was twelve, relationships were simple.

When I was twelve… I liked being twelve.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why did I grow up???

Previously published on medium

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: on iStock

About Shefali O'Hara

Type IV cancer survivor, artist and writer. Grew up in New York City, currently lives in Texas. I love animals, books, hikes, art and fireworks. I also love men.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x