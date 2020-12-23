Life Is Great When We’re Twelve.

When I was twelve, I believed in myself.

When I was twelve, I thought I could become an astronaut. Houdini. A CEO or a fireman.

When I was twelve, boys had cooties. That was OK, though.

When I was twelve, my friendships were real. They were intimate, confiding.

When I was twelve, my parents knew what they were doing. I trusted them. I knew that if anything bad happened, it would all come out OK, eventually.

When I was twelve, everything felt wonderful, new, exciting, real. The colors of my rainbow were bright primaries. My passions were deep and when I went to bed at night, I fell into my technicolor dreams with no pause to fret about the vagaries of another day.

When I was twelve, my body was supple.

When I was twelve, relationships were simple.

When I was twelve… I liked being twelve.

Why did I grow up???

