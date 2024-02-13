If you missed the post on how to calculate your Life Path number, simply click HERE.

LIFE PATH 6



The Path of the Teacher

Please note that certain 2’s, 4’s, and 6’s have a “Master Number” associated with their Life Path number; respectively 11, 22, and 33. In Numerology, this is the equivalent to a “special mission” they’ve been sent to fulfill. I’ll cover the Master Numbers at the end of the single-digits, 1-9.Adjustment is your means of getting from life exactly what you wish. You’ll have to meet many changes, opposite opinions, responsibilities, and unpleasant situations. If you face them straight on and adjust wherever necessary, your number promises you satisfaction and you’ll find happiness and contentment. You’ll often play the role of peacemaker because you have the understanding and patience to see both sides of a dispute and help the involved parties come to some mutual agreement. You can see through the clouds of disharmony, find a meeting ground for both people, and point out the pleasant side of their relationship. You’re wise in that you use diplomacy and persuasion, rather than force, in bringing about a solution.

The wisdom with which you mediate can also be used to great advantage within groups or organizations, as well as in family life. You can safely be classified a do-gooder in the nicest sense of the word and to everyone’s advantage.

Love is the reigning factor in your life, and your destiny dictates that you teach the meaning of love to all humanity through your strong sense of justice. In your personal relationships, you give strength, comfort, and lasting love or friendship, and you’re always there when needed and wanted. You enjoy beauty, peace, and harmony in your surroundings, especially in your home. Your home and family are your immediate concern and, once you’ve established your brand of happiness there, you extend it elsewhere.

Unselfishness is one of your main characteristics. It allows you to teach both old and young everything you’ve learned, with the hope that it’ll provide value—shedding light on their path in life. Always sympathetic and understanding, you find it easy to counsel the troubled without ever being critical.

A great connoisseur of the finer things in life, you express your appreciation of the arts by being creative in these fields. Your home is generally a showplace of your interests, yet it expresses the warmth of your personality and charm.

Many unwelcome responsibilities fall to you, and though not easy to cope with, you face up to them and fulfill them to the best of your ability, adding to your overall understanding of life and true happiness. You’re cognizant of the additional strength you acquire with each adversity that you conquer. Eventually, these adversities become like water rolling off a duck’s back and never try you beyond your endurance. You’re a great humanitarian and show it every chance you get.

The Life Path 6 suggests that you entered this plane with tools to become the ultimate nurturer, and a beacon for truth, justice, righteousness, and domesticity. Your paternal, or maternal, as the case may be, instincts with a 6 Life Path exceed all others by a considerable margin. Whether in the home or in the workplace, you’re the predominant caretaker and family head. While the 6 may assume significant responsibilities in the community, their life revolves around the immediate home and family, for this is the most domestic of numbers. Conservative principles and convictions are deeply ingrained and define your character.

You’re idealistic and must feel useful to be happy. Your main contributions are advice, service, and your ever-present support. You’re a humanitarian of the first order. It’s your role to serve others, and you start in the home environment. You’re realistic about life, and you feel that the most important things are home, family, and friends.

This is the Life Path related to leadership by example and assumption of responsibility. Hence, you find it your obligation to pick up the burden and always be ready to help. If you’re like the majority with Life Path 6, you’re one who willingly carries far more than your fair share of any load, and you’re always there when needed. In doing so, you take ownership and often become an authority over the situation.

In romance, the 6 is loyal and devoted. A caretaker type, you’re apt to attract partners who you can care for and protect. The key ingredient that must prevail in your relationships is harmony. You don’t function well in stressful relationships. When this happens, there’s a tendency for you to become dominate and control.

It’s likely you feel compelled to function with strength and compassion. You’re a sympathetic and kind person, generous with personal and material resources. Wisdom, balance, and understanding are the cornerstones of your life—they define your overall approach to life in general. Your extraordinary wisdom and the ability to understand other people’s problems start at an early age. This allows you to easily span the generation gap and assume an important role in life early on.

The Shadow Side



Your few negatives are extravagance, over-protectiveness, and being a bit of a worrywart. You may also meddle in affairs that don’t concern you in an effort to help others understand what you think is wrong, though they haven’t asked for your advice. Additionally, you may not allow other people their own frailties if they’re inconsistent with yours.

The additional pitfalls to your particular Life Path are a tendency to become overwhelmed by responsibilities and a slave to others; especially members of you own family or close friends. It’s easy for you to fall into a pattern of being too critical of others and yourself. The misuse of this Life Path produces tendencies for you to engage in exaggeration, over-expansiveness, and self-righteousness. Modesty and humility may not flow easily.

The natural burdens of this number are heavy, and on rare occasions, responsibility is abdicated by people with this Life Path 6. This rejection of responsibility makes you feel guilty and uneasy, and it can have damaging effects on your relationships with others.

Famous People with Life Path 6



Ben Affleck, Clint Black, Matthew Broderick, Mel Brooks, George W. Bush, Michael Caine, Neve Campbell, Drew Carey, Francis Ford Coppola, Claire Danes, Robert DeNiro, Melissa Etheridge, Kathie Lee Gifford, Goldie Hawn, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Stephen King, Greg Kinnear, Ted Koppel, John Lennon, Heather Locklear, McEntire, Eddie Murphy, Edward Norton, Rosie ODonnell, Bonnie Raitt, Jane Seymour, Sinbad, Christian Slater, Sylvester Stallone, Meryl Streep, John Tesh, Ted Turner, and Bruce Willis.

Life Path 6 Compatibility



The Life Path 6 person has a natural fit with Life Paths 3, 6, and 9. They get along well with Life Paths 2, 4, and 8. But they find a challenge (or need to compromise) with Life Paths 1, 5, and 7.

