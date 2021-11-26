Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Living in a Clean and Healthy Environment Is a ‘Human Right’

Living in a Clean and Healthy Environment Is a ‘Human Right’

We must stop polluting the environment and cleaning up pollution as best as we can.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Daniel T Cross

Living in a healthy environment isn’t a privilege; it’s a human right. This means that everyone on Earth has the right to live healthy lives in a clean and sustainable environment.

This is according to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, whose members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution that having a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a human right.

The decision to recognise it as a human right to have access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is “about protecting people and planet – the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. It is also about protecting the natural systems which are basic preconditions to the lives and livelihoods of all people, wherever they live,” said Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Sadly, however, billions of people worldwide, especially those living in teeming cities in developing nations, inhabit environments that are far from being clean and healthy. Air pollution alone kills an estimated 7 million people globally, according to the World Health Organization.

“[A]lmost all of the global population (99%) breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits containing high levels of pollutants, with low- and middle-income countries suffering from the highest exposures,” the WHO explains.

That is why ensuring that people’s newly declared right to a healthy environment doesn’t just remain words on paper will require concerted action. We must stop polluting the environment and cleaning up pollution as best as we can.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Bold action is now required to ensure this resolution on the right to a healthy environment serves as a springboard to push for transformative economic, social and environmental policies that will protect people and nature,” Bachelet said.

Often environmental causes take a backseat to economic considerations, however. Worse: environmental activists highlighting crimes against the environment are increasingly at the receiving end of retaliation.

Last year 227 environmental activists were reportedly killed worldwide, according to Global Witness, a rights group. Nearly a third of the murders were linked to resource exploitation such as logging, mining, large-scale agribusiness, hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure projects.

“This [shocking figure] is another stark reminder that fighting the climate crisis carries an unbearably heavy burden for some, who risk their lives to save the forests, rivers and biospheres that are essential to counteract unsustainable global warming. This must stop,” said Chris Madden, a campaigner for Global Witness.

Previously Published on sustainability with Creative Commons Licenses

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Sustainability Times

Sustainability Times is your online home for news, debate and analysis on every facet of sustainability. Our team of journalists highlights the latest news in sustainable business and industry, sustainable development, environmental protection, and the global fight against climate change.

We also put breaking developments into vital context, keeping track as governments, major companies, new startups, entrepreneurs, academia, civil society and the grassroots each do their part to help the planet meet the objectives of most ambitious objectives set at COP21. Sustainability Times lets you watch the emergence of a new, sustainable, carbon neutral and environmentally conscious modernity in real time.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x