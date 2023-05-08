Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Living Vicariously

Living Vicariously

Man Hacks, Part 10

by Leave a Comment

Pretty Much Up For Anything 

My best friend and I often talk about how amazing it would be to live other lifetimes. How—by means of some artificial intelligence matrix—we could dial up an existence in any time period and experience it like a dreamscape.

That technology doesn’t exist yet, but there’s something pretty close to it. And if you’re ever feeling like a rat in a cage and need an escape, an autobiography will do the trick.

But I recommend you pick a juicy one. Pick someone you love, or admire, or even someone you would want to be.

The effects are amazing.

This happened to me when I opened up Scar Tissue, by Red Hot Chili Peppers front man, Anthony Kiedis.

I’ve long been a super fan of RCHP, and Scar Tissue has been on my To Be Read pile for as long as I can remember.

Two pages in and I was immersed into the true story of a rock star, a rock star whose rhymes and rhythms have both stoked and soothed me for the better part of the last 30-odd years.

Not only is this autobiography juicy, it’s heartfelt, raw, masculine, and sensitive. It’s love, lust, energy, depression, addiction, loss, victory, heartbreak, redemption.

It’s all those things that men experience in our lifetimes, or sometimes in the course of one day. What I love best about this book is that Kiedis puts it all out there. From the moment he could remember, he has lived life with a “pretty much up for anything” attitude. That is a life lived.

What this book has taught me is to live every moment, even if it means I do it vicariously through someone else’s story. Fantasy is half the fun.

When you can’t be a rock star with a heroin addiction because you’re a breadwinning-husband/father-fulltime-corporate-American-still-yearning-for-some-moment-of-euphoric-shamanic-nirvana, inhabiting the life of one of your idols, if only a for a chapter at a time, is worth every word.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Photo by Marc Fanelli-Isla on Unsplash

About Taylor García

Taylor García is the author of short story collection, FUNCTIONAL FAMILIES from Unsolicited Press, and the novel, SLIP SOUL from TouchPoint Press. García's stories and essays have appeared in numerous journals and magazines, and he holds an MFA in Writing from Pacific University Oregon. He lives in Southern California with his family. Connect: Website: www.BTaylorGarcia.com, or on Twitter: @BTaylorGarcia Instagram: @BTaylorGarcia

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x