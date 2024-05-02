Lonely? You Need to Start Dating NOW

–

I watch a lot of stand-up comedy.

Is it important to master comedy to be attractive to women? As I said in my book, no. You don’t need to be a funny guy for women to think you’re fun to be around, or for them to think you’re an amazing conversationalist.

I do it because I believe it’s important to laugh every day.

Gianmarco Soresi is a talented comedian whose videos I’ve been binging recently. His sets and crowd work are so hilarious, but every now and then he pulls something heart-wrenchingly inspirational like this (watch this video all the way to the end before reading on — I promise you won’t regret it):

That last line hit me like a truck.

It speaks so much truth to so many aspects of our lives.

No man is an island, as they say. You are inherently connected to all the moving parts of life and the world. You will always be subject to its rhythm.

If you do nothing because you think you’re not “ready” to play your notes when the right time to make a harmonious contribution to life’s symphony comes up, that moment will simply pass you by and never come back.

I (a dating coach) have clients telling me all the time that they’re not ready to start approaching women yet because they need to:

lose weight first

move to another city first

mentally prepare themselves first

get a new job first

buy this or that first

I have heard every excuse under the sun.

No matter your situation, there is something you can right now to start making progress toward your goals.

You need to jump in and just start.

You will never be perfectly ready or have a perfect start. You will always be bad at the thing you start in some way in the beginning, and that’s perfectly fine.

I shouldn’t have to logically explain how having an imperfect start sooner is always going to be better than having a more “perfect” start later, right? There’s no time to waste.

Even if you bought my book and haven’t finished reading it yet, take action and start implementing some of the advice in it today. That thing is almost 400 pages. You’re going to die of old age before you ever talk to a woman if you’re telling yourself that you need to finish reading it first (you should definitely finish reading it at some point, though).

Even if you haven’t gotten my book, read my article on how to approach women and go outside. The future love of your life could be walking past your front porch right at this moment.

She might be ready for love, and ready to commit to the next guy who flirts with her well enough. Will it be you, or someone who’s more ready to reach out?

She’s not going to wait forever.

“Life does not wait until you’re ready to jump.” — Gianmarco Soresi

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Wilhelm Gunkel on Unsplash