Long Weekends

Here we are at the weekend again and, as is usual of late, it’s nearly over before I get my gratitude journaling done.

It’s a fine thing, I suppose, because the only reason for my tardiness is that we’re out living, doing, and enjoying this very long weekend – five days for us. That’s not even a weekend; it’s nearly a week! Thanks to the lack of snow around here this year, Zilla’s school decided to tack an unused snow day on to an already long Memorial Day weekend. No argument here; it has provided the opportunity for staying up late, sleeping in, watching movies, taking a day trip or two, goofing around, getting some chores done (OK, maybe less of that than the goofing around, but whatever), and just taking a breath before we head into the last two weeks of school.

So before we head out on today’s adventure, let’s get on with the thankfuls…

I’m thankful, first and foremost, for this very long weekend to spend with Zilla and the Hub. It’s not that we don’t spend time together regularly, but having this extended weekend break offers opportunity for a much slower pace, no alarm clocks, and no commitments.

Zilla and I have been working on some projects which are now finally finished. It feels good to check off a big chore and we can now say we checked off two!

Smoothies. I fell out of my smoothie habit for a while, but I’m back to it and I feel great. Zilla really enjoys them also, which I love. And I still think it’s a great way to make sure fruits and vegetables don’t get wasted. Nobody likes the stuff that is starting to look a little sad, but in a smoothie? No problem. No waste. Happy mom.

The family of robins who live in our tree each year are back and so is the pair of doves who make their next above our neighbor’s front door. It’s exciting to watch them tend their nests and eventually see the baby birds emerge. No good photos yet, but I’m sure we’ll get some.

I’d like to say I’m glad spring showed up, but it kind of never did. We had a whole lot of cool and rainy followed immediately by the nasty hot and humid weather. So it kind of feels like we missed out on warm sunny spring days. But if we spend our time and energy bemoaning what we do not have or experience, we miss out on that which we do have. Rainy days are beautiful in their own right and provide much needed water so that the world might grow. It’s kind of like tears…tears are cleansing, necessary sometimes to wash away sadness and help us move to the next thing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This week I am thankful for our public library. I always love the library and we really try to take advantage of the programs they offer. This week I’m happy to have found a movie I wanted to watch that I couldn’t rent anywhere else. It was on TV late one night and I fell asleep before the end, so I wanted to finish it. Our library came through and I got to watch it. You never know what treasures lurk in the library – make sure to visit yours!

I’m glad my family has finally dragged themselves out of bed this morning. I have no idea why these two were so sleepy today, but since we decided to postpone today’s day trip, I didn’t set any alarms. They both slept much later than any of us ever do. I guess they needed it, but I’m glad they’re now up and about and we can get on with the rest of the day.

I’m grateful, of course, for the men and women who have served our country in times of war and peace to keep us all safe.

I am so happy to see my daughter loving and growing in her faith. This little girl is such a beautiful example of how Christ shines through each of us. I love to see how much she loves receiving Sacraments and participating at Mass, and so much more. And I have to admit that it adds a deeper level to my own faith and participation, definitely.

I am, of course, thankful for my Hub and all he does for us. He works hard, takes care of things around the house, cleans up a vast majority of cat messes, and lets us know how much he loves us. And coffee. He makes the best coffee, which should be hitting my cup any second now…

These two…my life.

I’m calling that a list and getting out of here – lots of living to do.

—

Previously Published on themeaningofme.com

—

Shutterstock image