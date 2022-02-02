Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Love Is Giving Away the Last Cookie

Love Is Giving Away the Last Cookie

100 words on love.

by Leave a Comment

We’ve all heard it said that love is not just a word, but also an action. Hearing “I love you” and seeing “I love you” are very different things.

Love means reading that bedtime story for the millionth time because it’s your child’s favorite. It means putting down your phone and really listening to what someone has to say. It is shoveling snow for your elderly neighbor because you know they cannot do it themselves.

Love is giving your child the last homemade chocolate chip cookie, even though you’ve been saving it for yourself because it’s your favorite kind too.

 

Hello! I am Mandy Varney, a freelance writer who writes about the many different aspects of daily life – the good, the bad, and everything in between. More information about me and the things I enjoy most, as well as some of my work, can be found on my website (harborandoak.com).

***

 

Shutterstock image

About Mandy Varney

Hello! I am Mandy Varney, a freelance writer who writes about the many different aspects of daily life - the good, the bad, and everything in between. More information about me and the things I enjoy most, as well as some of my work, can be found on my website (harborandoak.com).

