Like The Sun

If I want to, I will.

If I do, it will be my best.

My best is what works for me.

Giving my all is an act of love.

Going through the motions is not.

I’m patient with myself, please be patient with me.

When I shine, I feel it; you will, too.

Inspired by The Fourth Agreement (Always Do Your Best)

from Don Miguel Ruiz’s The Four Agreements, A Toltec Wisdom Book

◊♦◊

Photo by Thomas Kinto on Unsplash

Love Month Mantras, Part 1

Love Month Mantras, Part 2

Love Month Mantras, Part 3