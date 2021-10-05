Love on the Rocks

No one really knows how the cave peeple fell in love. I bet you it went something like this: Man shows woman how big of a rock he could hold and woman was like “fuck, look at bro’s rock. Bro is strong. His cave nice. I should fuck him.” And then cave babies were born and that’s why all of us are here meow.

And look how far we’ve come! It’s not like you can just go up to someone with a big fucken rock and be like, “fuck?” That is definitely one way to become institutionalized. Peeple have evolved to replace rocks with nice clothes, lots of money, good jobs, mental stability, etc. Those are our rocks now. If you have all those things, peeple will think you are a rock solid indifuckenvidual.

The cave peeple used to just find their rocks but where do we find our rocks meow? We gotta fucken go to school and drink water and eat our veggies and love ourselves and earn the rocks through hard work. Sometimes you can find some rocks or win some rocks like if you win the lottery or you can get born with certain rocks and things won’t be so hard for you to get your rocks off. I’m happy for those peeple and sometimes I wish I was one of those peeple but I’m not and a lot of us aren’t either. No one is alone.

So what about the peeple who don’t have any rocks but they try really hard to get them and they still don’t get them? A lot of the peeple will spend their whole lives collecting and saving little rocks I suppose, until the day comes when they might have enough rocks to build them all into one big rock. But sometimes that takes a really long time and by the time they accomplish that, everyone they know is already divorced and bitter and no one really cares about what kind of rocks you have since they’ve already experienced having some of those rocks. I mean fuck, some of the peeple were probably even given a big shiny rock one day and now they’ve hit rock bottom and they’re pawning it to buy alcohol instead or a new car or a trip to Switzerland (I hear Zurich is lovely, actually).

Here’s what I think, camp counselors: When we can’t find or earn the rocks on the outside we gotta try to manifest them on the inside and just fucken rock out like that. And I think when you find out that you’re truly happy with the rocks that exist inside you, it forms a whole new person you can learn to love. If you work really hard, sometimes you can mine those rocks and find some gems in yourself. And that’s when you start to see all the beauty that exists in you and you can learn to love yourself.

And then when you love yourself with all those rocks and gems bundled up, you can head out into the world and hope to meet someone who has some similar kinds of rocks and gems in them too. But sometimes that can be hard because a lot of the time, it’s taken so long for us to find the things we love about ourselves that we’re not so ready to show them off to just anyone. But once in a while we do, and the other person we share them with is ready to sit and marvel at them, no matter what they look like or how shiny they are or how many karats they have. And that’s love, ain’t it?

Maybe it wasn’t as easy for the cave peeple like I think it was, but for their sake I hope it was. And for whatever it’s worth, I hope you all find whatever rocks you’re looking for.

-Adam

IG: @rentallyunstable

Internet: cminusproductions.com

Photo credit: iStock