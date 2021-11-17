Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Make It Happen [Video]

Make It Happen [Video]

An aspiring NFL player gets the opportunity of a lifetime.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Akeem dreams of becoming a pro football player, which will help him free his mother from a life of poverty. He trains hard for his opportunity every day, pushing his body and mind as much as he can.

After months of training, he gets an invitation to a private team workout taking place in five days, where he can catch the eyes of the scouts and coaches who matter. The opportunity inspires Akeem, but it also gives rise to panic attacks. As the workout approaches, he continues to train relentlessly despite his fear — but also edges closer to anxiety that may derail his hopes and dreams.

Directed by Aaron Sterling from the experiences of writer and lead actor Adrian Sterling, this compelling sports drama has the stylings of many stories set in the milieu of professional athletics. Dynamic training montages, built-in objectives pursued with passion and determination, an innate physicalization of objections that the hero must struggle and work through: these are the narrative elements that make sports dramas so classically engaging and build in tension and suspense.

The storytelling in the film hits all these marks with flair, with a visual and editing approach that captures the dynamism of its main character and the innate struggle of the athlete. But the writing also explores a more internal, emotional direction than many sports films, becoming a portrait of a dreamer whose efforts begin to take a mental toll just as he’s on the precipice of a breakthrough.

Adrian Sterling’s performance captures this duality, nailing both the focused endurance and energy of a pro-level athlete but also a man confronted with the brute force of his inner demons, perhaps for the first time in his life. It’s a character, performance and journey that both explores and subverts ideas about Black masculinity, with a multi-dimensionality and heart that should keep viewers engaged and drawn in, until the final heartwarming frames.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Stories about athletes and their mental health have recently hit headlines, and certainly “Make It Happen” could easily fit into these cultural discussions of the cost of pursuing such excellence. But the film has a universality, relatable to anyone who has pursued a dream, perhaps to the exclusion of all else — including mental health and balance.

Akeem must wrestle with his fears, but also his shame and confusion at what’s happening to him. But he can’t just muscle his way through it. Instead, he finds his way back to himself — the self he is even if he doesn’t achieve his dream. The self who loves his friends and family, works hard and finds reward, hope and joy in the process as much as the goal.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
[Music]
00:11
[Applause]
00:18
[Music]
00:36
straight forward there you go
00:37
all right come back slow
00:39
your hands are going to go right on the
00:40
line there you go contract your muscles
00:43
all right coil up like a snake
00:46
left hand up
00:47
and hold it hold it right there
00:50
hold it
00:51
hold it
00:53
go
01:10
foreign
01:18
[Music]
01:30
[Music]
01:35
oh
01:40
hello
01:42
hey buddy
01:44
oh no what happened
01:46
the rain has come
01:47
[Laughter]
01:49
what’s going on what happened i
01:51
just got the email i’m playing football
01:53
again
01:55
stop finally i’m so happy for you
01:59
and and the combine is this saturday
02:03
oh that’s that’s so awesome dude
02:06
i know
02:07
why’d you say it like that
02:10
no i’m i’m so happy for you but like you
02:12
know just remember it’s not life or
02:14
death
02:20
yeah yeah yeah no i know i know but this
02:24
this is going to work out
02:26
all right
02:27
go celebrate
02:29
thanks
02:30
bye
02:32
[Music]
03:05
hey mama i’m home mama
03:08
i kill a man
03:10
oh god i haven’t seen my son in
03:13
days oh my god mom
03:17
you saw me this morning
03:21
and it’s mama i killed a man
03:26
mom
03:32
and this time it’s going to work out
03:34
just the way we want it to i can feel it
03:37
make sure you thank god
03:39
did i not tell you to trust in him
03:42
oh my god i’m so proud of you son for
03:46
being so strong
03:48
tony your story is not over yet let’s
03:50
just get started
03:53
go celebrate
03:55
i know the lady at the chinese place
03:58
just gave her this check today
04:01
and ask her to cash it on friday
04:06
yeah no don’t worry mom
04:12
i can’t cheat anyway
04:15
unless
04:16
you want chinese food
04:18
me i don’t eat that why you think i stay
04:21
so sexy
04:23
gross son you deserve this
04:27
please just enjoy it
04:30
thanks mom
04:31
i love you
04:32
not as much
04:33
more
04:36
[Music]
04:42
success is hard to combine
04:44
so many things need to happen for you
04:46
and so many things keep you from it
04:48
but today was a good day
04:50
i’ve been great before but this time
04:52
i’ll be perfect
05:04
uh
05:12
[Music]
05:30
[Music]
05:41
[Music]
05:46
ready to work always
05:48
yeah what will those coaches say to you
05:50
now
05:51
uh
05:52
that i won’t get it done
05:54
bro they’d be shocked you made it this
05:56
far
05:58
it doesn’t mean anything unless i make
06:01
it happen hey you got to get that out of
06:03
your head kid
06:04
you beat them already let’s get it in
06:08
let’s do it
06:11
let’s go move
06:14
move
06:16
boom
06:17
push
06:18
come on come on
06:21
[Music]
06:23
i do all the little things to speak all
06:25
right
06:26
eat sleep recover be a problem come on
06:33
[Music]
06:43
uh
07:16
son
07:17
are you okay yeah
07:19
i’m okay i’m okay
07:22
i love you mom
07:24
you don’t have a choice
07:34
right now i gotta stay focused any
07:36
mistake puts a mountain between me and
07:38
the finish line
07:45
[Music]
07:50
so
07:59
let’s go
08:00
they’re right outside those haters right
08:02
outside let’s go
08:05
don’t stop
08:07
don’t stop let’s go come on push
08:11
push push
08:13
you want it you want it
08:16
yeah
08:17
where you going
08:20
oh
08:22
that’s ten down two to go you’re gonna
08:24
finish come on let’s go let’s go
08:27
my mom raised a fighter i watched her
08:29
fight everything and still she’s the
08:32
funniest person i know
08:34
i’m gonna be the first man she can count
08:36
on
08:39
[Music]
08:51
[Music]
09:06
uh i
09:09
deserve to be
09:11
successful
09:15
i deserve
09:16
to achieve my goals
09:19
and dreams
09:30
i
09:31
deserve
09:32
to win
09:45
hello
09:46
hey buddy where you been
09:49
what do you mean i’ve been working yeah
09:51
i know it’s just you know
09:53
it’s an important week so i just kind of
09:55
thought you would uh
09:57
call to check up on me you know you
09:59
wouldn’t have picked up if i did
10:02
this week i would have
10:05
it’s been
10:06
rough
10:09
and um i just
10:11
i can’t tell my mom about it because you
10:13
know she’ll worry
10:16
why what’s going on
10:18
you’re probably putting way too much
10:19
pressure on yourself dude this should be
10:21
such a great moment for you
10:25
yeah yeah i know
10:29
but i’m not trying to
10:33
i want a better life
10:36
you know
10:40
i see it happen all the time
10:44
all the time
10:47
and i do everything right
10:51
everything
10:53
and it’s not happening for me
10:59
and i don’t want to live on food stamps
11:03
and food pantries my whole life
11:05
you know
11:12
i i just can’t fail anymore you didn’t
11:15
fail
11:16
you win just by showing up on saturday
11:19
you understand that
11:25
[Music]
11:35
[Music]
12:15
[Music]
12:18
what was that
12:22
bob
12:27
can you help me with something
12:32
you can break anything else
12:37
i’m sorry mark that’s okay son
12:45
mom um
12:52
[Music]
12:54
what if i don’t
12:57
love this anymore
12:58
then that’s okay son
13:00
[Music]
13:03
money isn’t everything
13:05
don’t put that pressure on yourself boy
13:09
god will always provide for us
13:12
[Music]
13:15
he has a purpose for you and it’s going
13:17
to be big
13:19
just let go
13:25
go rest now
13:27
[Music]
13:36
um
13:38
[Music]
14:11
hey son what are you gonna do today
14:17
take it easy
14:24
[Music]
14:42
mine the world took too much of your
14:46
time
14:47
now in the morning you’ll go
14:54
[Music]
15:10
but
15:11
[Music]
15:35
every every morning
15:40
[Music]
15:42
boy did i tell you to stay about home
15:44
get in here before you get licks
15:51
[Music]
16:27
[Music]
16:32
me
16:37
[Applause]
16:44
oh
16:45
[Music]
16:55
[Music]
17:06
i deserve to be successful
17:08
[Music]
17:12
i deserve to achieve my goals and dreams
17:16
[Music]
17:18
i
17:20
deserve
17:21
to win
17:24
[Music]
17:56
making me break in his head
18:00
[Music]
18:08
this
18:13
i’m is for one
18:20
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x